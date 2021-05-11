IPad Pro M1 is 50% faster than the previous generation

Thanks to a benchmark that appeared in Geekbench 5 we now have a better idea of ​​the true iPad Pro potential with M1 processor. The latest generation of Apple’s professional tablet was introduced in April. As you surely remember, one of its biggest novelties was precisely adopting the same processor that already debuted on the Mac. We can tell you that, if the benchmark data are real, we are facing a real beast of a device.

In MacRumors they collect that iPad Pro M1 is over 50% faster than the previous generation. Your evaluation shows 1,718 and 7,284, respectively for the single-core and multi-core test. For its part, the iPad Pro with A12Z Bionic stays at 1,121 and 4,656. Obviously, the jump is significant, especially since the A12Z Bionic processor already offered excellent performance.

And if the above were not enough, the Geekbench 5 multi-core test also highlights the superiority over an x86 processor, specifically that of the Intel Core i9 that integrates the 16 ″ MacBook Pro:

M1 MacBook Air: 7,378 M1 iPad Pro: 7,284 Core i9 16 ″ MacBook Pro: 6,845 A12Z iPad Pro: 4,656

Despite slight variations in various tests, it can be concluded that iPad Pro M1 is 50% faster than the previous model. In fact, Apple itself already anticipates the beastly performance on its website: “The M1 chip has an 8-core CPU that offers up to 50% faster performance and a unique 8-core GPU that accelerates the graphics performance of the iPad Pro up to 40% ».

The iPad Pro M1 also excels in graphics

Be careful, when it comes to graphics, the benchmark reveals an evaluation of 21,229 in the Metal test, which is a 71% jump compared to the iPad Pro with A12Z Bionic.

While those in Cupertino had already provided us with this surprising data, it will always be interesting to see when the benchmarks support the information. Now, we have to be patient and wait for the launch of the iPad Pro M1 to do performance tests in common activities. For example: editing and exporting videos in high resolution.

The iPad Pro M1 also stands out for its mini-LED display, which has been christened by Apple as Liquid Retina XDR. Among its many benefits are higher brightness and contrast. However, it is important to mention that this panel is only integrated in the 12.9 ″ model.

