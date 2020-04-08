         IPad Pro (2020) confirmed to lack ultra-wideband U1 chip

The presence or not of the U1 chip in the iPad Pro (2020) continues to generate news. This time, we trust that it will be definitively. Because John Gruber revealed last Monday what one of his contacts at Apple had told him about it. And it left no room for doubt: U1 chip is not present in 2020 iPad Pro.

There is no reason to believe in a “secret” U1 chip

There is no reason to believe that iPad Pro has a secret U1 chip. […] I have confirmed with a little bird that I would certainly know the answer: there is no U1 chip in the new iPad Pro, and if there were, Apple would have told us.

A rather blunt answer that should end the debate. And it is that Gruber puts on the table the arguments against the existence of the U1 chip in the iPad Pro. Specifically, they are as follows:

Six arguments against the existence of the U1 chip. In favor, just a mention in the iOS 13.4 code, which is the same as nothing. In this way, it is touched and sunk. It wouldn’t make any sense that Apple hide his presence on a device and can use it. However limited the improvement in file submission by AirDrop may be.

Hanging around with the iPad Pro late 2020

The inclusion of a U1 chip would have required a redesign of the A12Z Bionic processor motherboard. As we know, the A12Z Bionic is a small variation of the 2018 A12 Bionic with an extra graphic core. At this point, the same would have been worth using a variation of the A13 Bionic processor of the 2019 iPhone, which already includes this chip.

Relatively frequently, Apple has released several updates to Mac models in the same year. To differentiate them, he calls them early, mid or late, referring to the time of year when they come out, either at the beginning, in the middle or at the end. With the iPad, as we saw recently, the same thing happened in 2012 when the iPad 3 and iPad 4 were released.

Obviously, there is nothing official about it. The only thing about a hypothetical iPad Pro later this year are rumors. Rumors that place an iPad Pro with A14X processor in the 5G version and mini-LED screen. Certainly, there are many improvements to announce them just a few months later of the current model. Although its greatest contributions are focused on the dual camera and the LiDAR sensor, leaving aside the processor itself.

Be when it is the next renewal of the iPad, what is certain is that it will incorporate the U1 chip or its successor, ending this little mess.

