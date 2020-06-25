With an edition that has reinvented its usual format, from face-to-face to online video conferencing, the WWDC20 held yesterday has brought us a huge amount of news for all Apple devices, be it iOS 14 if you use iPhone, the new macOS Big Sur if you use a MacBook or iMac, or the historical novelty of the new Apple processors that will replace Intel technology. But what about the iPad? Well this is what you can do with your Apple tablet with iPad OS 14.

Call redesign, improved apps

The new compact design for incoming FaceTime and phone calls, interactions with Siri, and search is especially useful on the iPad as they don’t interrupt the user in what he’s doing. These calls now appear in a discreet banner that does not fill the entire screenSo it is very easy to touch it quickly to answer them or slide to reject them and continue working.

Like now Siri appears at the bottom of the screen when activated, Users can view the information they want to ask about at the same time. Also, it disappears right away when you open other apps or control music.

More effective search

Search on iPad has undergone a radical change in iPadOS 14 and now allows do all kinds of things from one place:

– Find and open apps

– Access contacts and files

– Find information quickly

– Consult answers to common questions about people or places

With the new compact design, users can use search wherever they are without leaving any app. Even more powerful and accurate web searches show more relevant suggestions as you type, allowing you to view the list of results with a simple touch.

The new side bars

Redesigned sidebars for many apps, including Photos, Files, Notes, Calendar and Apple Music, make browsing an app without losing sight of the content easier than ever. Plus, streamlined toolbars and new drop-down menus give you access to app controls in one place.

Handwriting with Apple Pencil

iPadOS 14 debuts Handwriting on iPad with Apple Pencil. This means that users can type into any text field and see how handwritten text is converted to typewritten text, making responding to an iMessage or searching in Safari quick and easy. Writing and converting the text is done inside the device in a totally private and secure way. When taking notes, Smart Selection uses device machine learning to distinguish words from pictures, so handwritten text can be selected, cut and pasted easily in another document as typewriter.

With shape recognition, users can draw geometric shapes that fit seamlessly when adding diagrams and illustrations in Notes. Data detectors now work with handwritten text to recognize phone numbers, dates, and addresses. In addition, they give users the ability to perform actions such as touching a handwritten number to call, adding an event directly to the Calendar, or displaying a location in Maps.

Initially, Handwriting can be used in English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese and both languages ​​at the same time so users can write English and Chinese words together without having to change languages.

Making Augmented Reality more real

Augmented reality has proven to be an incredibly powerful technology that helps you perform tasks in ways never seen before. ARKit 4 includes the new Depth API, which allows developers to access even more accurate depth information captured by the new LiDAR scanner on iPad Pro. Developers can use the Depth API to integrate powerful new functionality into their apps, such as taking measurements to try on virtual clothes or see how a certain color looks in a room before painting it.

Another novelty of ARKit 4 is Location Anchors for iOS and iPadOS apps, which takes advantage of the higher resolution data from Apple’s new Maps mapping, where available, to assign augmented reality experiences to specific places in the world.

Increased privacy: Transparency and Control

From now on, all apps will have to get user permission before tracking. Later this year, the App Store product pages will feature developer-submitted summaries of their privacy practices in a simple, easy-to-understand format. In addition, users will be able to update their accounts to use Apple login, choose whether they want to share their approximate location instead of their exact location by granting access permissions, and even see how an app uses the camera and microphone with greater transparency.

Widgets redesign

Completely redesigned widgets present timely information at a glance, and users can intelligently stack them with Smart Stack to display the right one based on time, location, and activity.

Messages: Personalization and Memojis

The Messages app is great for communicating with friends and family, and it’s now easier than ever to stay in touch and quickly access important messages. Users can pin conversations to the top of their message list, stay on top of the liveliest threads with direct mentions and responses, and add an even more personal touch to conversations by adding a photo or emoji as a group image. . As if that were not enough, the latest Memoji options in Messages are more inclusive and diverse, with new hairstyles, hats, face accessories and more.

Smarter Siri

Siri knows more than ever, helps find answers on the internet, and even sends audio messages. Keyboard dictation runs on your device when dictating messages, notes, emails, and more.

Cycling and new guides in Maps

Maps makes it easy to navigate and explore with new directions for selected cyclists and guides. The indications for cyclists take into account the unevenness, street traffic and the presence of flights of stairs along the way. The guides offer a list of attractions to visit in a city created from a selection of reliable resources.

The Guides provide a revised and official list of “interesting places to visit in a city, created by a selection of trusted sources.” The guides are a great way to discover new trendy restaurants, find popular attractions, and explore new recommendations from well-known brands.

Simplifying Home Automation

The Home app further simplifies home automation with new automation tips and expanded controls in the Control Center for faster access to accessories and environments. Adaptive lighting for HomeKit compatible lights automatically adjusts color temperature throughout the day. And thanks to the facial recognition of the device, the intercoms and compatible video cameras are able to identify friends and family.

The Casa app and HomeKit have been designed to maintain privacy and security, so All information on a user’s home automation accessories is end-to-end encrypted.

Privacy in Safari

Safari offers a privacy report to easily see what cross-website tracking activities have been blocked, in addition to monitoring strong passwords to detect saved passwords that may have been affected by a data breach and built-in translation capabilities for entire web pages.

Accessibility

Accessibility features include headphone fitting functions, which amplify soft sounds and tune audio to make music, movies, phone calls and podcasts sound clearer and clearer, and sign language detection in the FaceTime group, which makes the person signing the most prominent in a video call.

VoiceOver, the screen reader for the blind community, totime automatically recognizes what is displayed visually on the screen so that more applications and web experiences are accessible to more people.