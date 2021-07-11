iPad Mini: is a redesign coming?

It seems like a lie, but since its launch back in 2012 the iPad Mini has kept practically the same design, with just a few minor adjustments to its thickness, edges, and more. Something surprising in a company like Apple, which tends to take care of and update the design of its devices from time to time, something in which the iPhone is undoubtedly the best example. The smallest of the tablets has been, at least so far, a black sheep in that regard.

However, and as we can read in Engadget, this could be about to change, thus confirming some first rumors regarding the redesign of the iPad Mini that we already saw at the beginning of the year. That information pointed to an iPad Mini from which the home button would eventually disappear, and with an ostensibly thinner bezel than in all its predecessors, including the model currently available on the market

This information invites us to think, clearly, that the new iPad Mini would take the design that we have already seen in the iPad Air, in which biometric identification is still entrusted to Touch ID, which goes from the start button to the side of the tablet. And it is not the only thing in which the new Mini would emulate the Air model, it seems that both devices will also share SoC, the Apple A14 Bionic, so we can also expect a remarkable jump in performance compared to previous versions.

A very interesting consequence of the removal of the home button is that, as we have already seen in other Apple devices that underwent this extractive surgery, it is that allows to substantially increase the size of the screen, without this being translated into making a device larger. An example of this is if we compare an iPhone 6S Plus with an iPhone 11. The first, with dimensions of 158.2 x 77.9 millimeters, had a 5.5-inch screen. The second, with a size of 150.9 x 75.7 millimeters, has a 6.06-inch screen.

In the case of the iPad Mini, if the rumors of the beginning of the year in this regard are confirmed, it would maintain its current size (perhaps with some slight variation) but would jump from the current 7.9 inches to no less than 9.15 inches, thus approaching the screen size of the first iPad, which was 9.7 inches (the current version has a 10.2-inch Retina display). And yes, it is striking that despite the significant difference in size between the two, the difference in the size of the screens of both is going to be reduced to just over one inch.

Analysts expect the new iPad Mini to arrive at the end of the year, between September and November. Given that Apple has stepped on the accelerator this year to avoid delays in the presentation and launch of the iPhone 13, it is possible to think that either the format of a single presentation will be recovered in September, something that seems unlikely, or that this 2021 the new iPhone debuts in September and the rest of the news arrives spread over one or two additional events.