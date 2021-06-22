iPad, Apple Watch, Airpods and more

. videos

Wave of arrests of opponents in Nicaragua affects relatives, say NGO

Managua, Jun 21 (.) .- The wave of arrests against presidential candidates and opposition leaders in Nicaragua a few months before the general elections also affects the families of the detainees, and violates the Constitution, the Nicaraguan Center for Rights reported on Monday Human Rights (Cenidh) and the Human Rights Collective Nicaragua Never Again. “The uncertainty and psychological aggression against the Nicaraguan people, and especially against relatives of the detainees, is brutal,” said Cenidh, hours after the arrest of journalist Miguel Mora, the fifth candidate for the Presidency of Nicaragua by the opposition to go to jail, in an electoral race in which President Daniel Ortega seeks a new reelection. Mora’s wife, journalist Verónica Chávez, said that her husband’s arrest, which occurred last night, occurred when the couple was putting their disabled son in bed. “I heard a noise (…) and they were kicking the door, so I ran out of the room, I came and saw Miguel yelling at them, saying: Here I am, violence is not necessary! , and they (police) saying bad words, breaking glass, smashing everything, throwing down the door, “said Chávez, to the local media Article 66. According to Cenidh,” with Mora’s arrest there are already 18 social, political and business leaders kidnapped by the Ormu (Ortega Murillo) regime, ”of which one was released. The Nicaraguan Human Rights Collective Never Again, which condemned “the violent and arbitrary raid and detention” against Mora, warned that the arrests of opposition leaders occurred outside the law. “The detention of Miguel Mora, as well as that of all political prisoners, have in common the unconstitutionality, because according to Article 33 of the Constitution, people can only be detained in flagrante delicto or with the order of a competent authority,” he said. the colective. “DISAPPEARED” The body added that “all kidnappings violate civil and political rights: freedom, presumption of innocence, security and personal integrity, to be heard, assisted by lawyers of their choice and to be presented in an oral and public hearing, between others”. Chávez, who affirmed that the agents shot her at her during the raid, considers Mora as disappeared, because the National Police denied her information when inquiring about her whereabouts. “He is practically a disappeared person, because they don’t tell you anything, they don’t tell you ‘we’ll take him away, there’s an order,'” he said. Mora, who has already been imprisoned between 2018 and 2019 for allegedly “inciting hatred”, is the most recent candidate for the Presidency by the opposition to be arrested, after fellow journalist Cristiana Chamorro, academics Félix Maradiaga and Arturo Cruz , and the economist Juan Sebastián Chamorro. The wave of arrests against opposition leaders includes two former vice chancellors, two former dissident Sandinista ex-guerrillas, a former business leader, a banker, four activists and two former NGO workers. In the elections of next November 7, Ortega will play 42 years of almost absolute dominance over Nicaraguan politics. If he achieved his goal of consecutive reelection, Ortega, who ruled Nicaragua between 1979 and 1990, would guarantee his fourth term in a row of five years and the second with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice president. (c) . Agency