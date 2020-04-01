Coparmex asked the federal government for clarity on the companies that may or may not continue working during the health emergency.

After ensuring that its members seek to maintain workers’ wages and positions, the Confederation of Employers of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) asked the federal government for greater clarity regarding which companies are considered a priority to continue working within the framework of the Covid-19 declaration of a health emergency.

“It is considered essential that the federal government provide greater clarity regarding what the companies that are considered essential or priority that they will be able to continue working in accordance with the established work suspension, since the lack of certainty prevents companies from knowing whether or not they can continue operating, ”Coparmex said in a statement.

The business body noted that the wording of the declaration of health emergency It has generated a lot of confusion and concern among employers and their workers.

“One of the main questions is whether a business falls within the definition of what the federal government has called essential activity. Although a series of activities have been listed in a very general way in a powerpoint during a press conference, until now it has not been sufficiently clarified by the Ministry of Economy or published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, “he said.

Given the lack of certainty about the companies that may or may not continue operating in the framework of the health emergency, the Coparmex announced that it has formed a legal working group to resolve doubts from the business sector regarding what actions to implement in order to safeguard the majority of the 20 million jobs generated by the private sector in the country.

Although the federal government has not shown solidarity with the business sector, it indicated that companies will make the effort to pay their collaborators during the health crisis for Covid-19.

“The employer sector will maintain the solidarity that has been recognized by the federal government, even when the federal government has not been in solidarity with the private sector, so that companies, taking into account their particular conditions, will make the effort to pay their collaborators, attending to the different capacities of each establishment or business that may be different in percentages of salary and where appropriate include advance payment of payment of benefits and other concepts“He added.

The foregoing, he stressed, depending on the capacity and possibilities of each employer, without losing sight of the fact that the obligation of the law is to pay from one day of the general minimum wage to one month general minimum wage.