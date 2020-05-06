President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that with the measure of the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace) on energy, the CFE is treated fairly and stated that individuals did not contribute anything to the electricity sector. Read: April Auto Sales Have Historic Fall

“In general terms it is that the CFE buys energy from individuals and now the CFE is selling less and also making the decision not to increase the rates for domestic consumption, so there is a loss and it turns out that individuals did not contribute anything and so now what is being done is that the CFE is being treated fairly in terms of uploading energy to the grid because before that the preference was held by individuals, “he indicated in his morning conference.

He assured that the measures do not suit those who have businesses and that is why there are protests.

“This certainly does not suit those who have business, and that is why today in REFORM and in other newspapers there is this protest, but we have to take care of the general interest, the interest of the Nation, they are no longer private or private interests. those who dominate Mexico, however legitimate these interests may be. Above the private interest is the general interest, the interest of Mexicans, the interest of the Nation. “

He defended that it is seeking that there is order and that it does not continue to ruin the CFE.

“Then there is no violation of the Constitution, of the laws. Within the powers of the Ministry of Energy, it was seeking that there be order and that the CFE is not ruined and that we can maintain the prices of electrical energy and lower them. if possible, that they never did, on the contrary, the price of electrical energy was constantly rising and rising, “he said.

“Now they are proposing that they will no longer use clean energy, it is not true. They will use clean energy, but they are not clean energy, this reminds me of those who wanted bailouts and put small and medium-sized companies like They are also becoming environmentalists here when what is behind is a business. “

REFORMA published this Wednesday that with the argument of the health emergency by Covid-19, the federal government will affect investments in clean energy of up to 9 billion dollars, which are today destined for renewable projects such as wind and solar power plants.

The most affected will be the 14 projects that are still to come into operation of the third electric power auction, which dates from 2017, whose investment was for a thousand 841 million dollars and where the average price of solar energy offered was 20.57 dollars per megawatt -now, the lowest worldwide.

With the Cenace measure, the entry into operation of other CFE plants will be favored, among which some use fuel oil and are highly polluting.

