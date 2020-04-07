The CEC leader argued that only by democratic means, in the elections to revoke the mandate, could the López Obrador presidency be rejected.

He Business Coordinating Council (CCE) He maintained that, given the discontent of various sectors for the handling of the crisis by the government of Andrés Manuel López ObradorThese groups must use the democratic route and revoke the President’s mandate in the 2022 elections.

In a virtual meeting with business leaders, Carlos Salazar Lomelín, president of the CCE, declared that those who ask to end the Presidency of López Obrador because of the way in which the administration has dealt with the crisis, must unite and achieve citizen support similar to obtained by the current president at the polls.

When reading questions in the virtual meeting, Salazar responded to a questioning about those who ask to end the López Obrador Presidency.

“Do you think we have reached the point of telling AMLO fixes or you’re leaving? ”Salazar read during the transmission of those who sent messages in the virtual meeting.

“Again, it seems that we do not understand the democracy that we have; No matter how many announcements you may send him to go, Mr. (López Obrador) has the support that this democratic structure gave him and, within a year or so, we will have the possibility, because this is how our Congress has established it, to make a democratic review or a rejection of mandate,there is the moment!

“If anyone believes that this is the way, please, get organized. I would also like the political part of the country to go out and do its job; our job is to support SMEs and Mypymes to jobs…. (What) do you think you are going to achieve by going out there and saying to go away? It has already happened, we are not the first to ask him to leave. I had contact with the Mexicali businessmen, I was completely in touch with what they asked for and if any of you read your statement, it was said, it has already been said, but democratically we are going to have to wait.

“This is a catharsis, without a doubt, but we will definitely see if that is the result we should have and if that is what we all want. Let’s unite, we just have to have the 30 million Mexicans behind us. ”

Previously, the business leader said there is no way to convince the current president to grant deferrals in the payment of taxes unless pressure is exerted from the business sector.

“He State keep thinking that he is going to continue collecting his taxes and that you are going to have the money to do it; I already explained that the President was even told that if you had to choose between paying those contributions or paying the workers, everyone was going to choose to pay the workers, there is no way to convince unless we continue to exert pressure, “he said. the Monterrey businessman.