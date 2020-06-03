▲ In the current work environment it is difficult for a worker to work 1,250 weeks in the formal sector; that is, around 24 years old, say experts from the private sector. In the image, adults during quarantine.Photo Marco Pelaez

Braulio Carbajal

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday June 2, 2020, p. 2. 3

Private initiative and the government are aware that Mexico is in need of reform of the retirement system. In the conversations and approaches they have had, both parties agree on most of the changes that are needed; However, there is a key point that separates them: the decrease in the weeks of contribution so that a Mexican can have access to a life pension.

For the private sector, a reform to the pension system should include a reduction from 1,250 to 650 the number of weeks necessary to have a pension, which the government does not share, arguing that such a measure would have a strong impact on public finances of the country.

By law, to access a pension of at least a minimum wage, a Mexican worker must be 65 years old and have contributed 1,250 weeks in the formal sector. For that, in your account you must have accumulated at least 700 thousand pesos, if the amount is less the government puts the rest.

This means that the number of workers entitled to a minimum pension, whose accounts would not reach 700 thousand pesos, would rise, so the difference would have to be absorbed by the government, explained Abraham Vela, president of the National Commission for the Retirement Savings (Consar).

Jorge Sánchez Tello, director of the Applied Research Program of the Foundation for Financial Studies, the body in charge of designing the reform proposal of the Business Coordinating Council, pointed out that the drop in weeks is important given the high rate of informality in the country.

“In the current work environment it is difficult for a person to work 1,250 weeks in the formal sector; that is, around 24 years old. Since workers are expected to have a decent pension, the weeks must be reduced so that they can have a guaranteed minimum retirement of at least 3,797 pesos.

Obviously, it will have an impact on the government’s finances, so it is important to analyze how it will be covered, Sánchez Tello said.

He explained that, assuming that the savings that a worker accumulated is enough for a pension of 2,000 pesos, the government would contribute an additional 1,969 pesos, which from his point of view does not imply a greater expense than it already does in other social programs. :

It is better to allocate money to pensions than to other areas where later the governments have not spent very well.

However, the president of the Consar has another perspective. For him the solution is not to reduce the weeks of contributions, but to strengthen the universal pension, so that it becomes at least a minimum wage.

In this way, all workers who do not access a monthly income provided by an Afore will have the universal pension, while those who saved enough will have a supplement that will improve the amount of their pension.

.