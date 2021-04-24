Iowa woman who ran over a girl because she seemed Mexican faces life in prison



The battle against racism in America continues.

Photo: Shutterstock / Shutterstock

CHICAGO, Illinois – Iowa woman could face life in prison for federal hate crimes, after pleading guilty to running over a 14-year-old Latina girl with her car because she “looked Mexican,” and a 12-year-old African-American man who she thought was an “Islamic State terrorist” (ISIS).

Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, 43, is schizophrenic and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, her lawyers said during a hearing Wednesday in the federal court for the Southern District of Iowa, in the city of Des Moines.

The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder, and the defense is trying to prevent the sentence from applying the strict federal sentences of life imprisonment for violation of the United States hate crimes law. local media.

The two incidents occurred on December 9, 2019 in Des Moines. First, Franklin attacked the African-American boy, who seemed to him to be from the Middle East and a member of the jihadist organization Islamic State. The minor was injured in the leg.

Minutes later the woman got on the sidewalk driving the same car and ran over the girl because she “seemed Mexican,” according to her statement to the police.

The victim was identified as Natalia Miranda, 14, the daughter of Mexican immigrants. Due to the injuries he received, he spent two days in the hospital.

Franklin was arrested shortly thereafter at a nearby gas station, where she argued with the manager and began hurling racist insults at all the customers present.

The federal prosecutor’s office in Iowa reported that hate crime charges carry a possible life prison sentence, to which would be added state charges of 25 years in prison for each attempted murder.

It was reported that prosecutors will seek to sentence her to at least 27 years behind bars.