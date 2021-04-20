IOTA’s bullish momentum continues as Chrysalis Phase 2.0 to launch soon

Compartir

The decentralized accounting platform IOTA is preparing to launch Chrysalis Phase 2.0, also known as the final phase of IOTA 1.5, and this will mark a major milestone for the company.

The Chrysalis, which is expected to launch on April 28, 2021, will become a bridge network between IOTA and the Coordicide event. The update will bring with it the complete decentralization of the IOTA network.

The IOTA Foundation stated:

“With Chrysalis just around the corner, the team is leading the way in the final parts to make everything as seamless as possible on both April 21 and April 28. Tests are running on multiple infrastructure instances to test all migration scenarios. “

The IOTA Foundation focused on the limitations of its first network iteration to build an enhanced platform with Chrysalis. Once the update is successfully implemented, the current IOTA mainnet will become the old mainnet. The new main chain will see an improvement in the reliability and speed of the network.

IOTA (MIOTA) Price Analysis

Source: IOTA / USDT Daily via TradingView

According to CoinMarketCap, IOTA, the 23rd largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $ 6,714,232,826 has risen 10.61% in the last 24 hours.

Judging from the daily candlestick chart, the bulls were very strong yesterday as they actively fought the bears in such a turbulent market. Almost most cryptocurrencies showed a downtrend as Bitcoin sank to $ 51K. IOTA is an exception.

The long lower shadow line of yesterday’s candle indicates that the bears spared no effort to instantly lower the price to the 55-day exponential moving average (EMA) of around $ 1.60. However, the bulls took the opportunity to buy MIOTA dips without hesitation, pushing the closing price above the opening price to form a green bullish candle. Currently, the IOTA price maintains its bullish momentum and is trading at $ 2.43 at the time of writing.

The IOTA / USDT transaction price is much higher than that of the exponential moving average. Both the up-sloping moving average and the bullish MACD index indicate that bulls are currently dominating the market.

The Relative Strength Index is sloping up, suggesting that there is a high probability that IOTA will soon break its all-time high (ATH) of $ 2,677. A successful advance can open a faster ascending channel for IOTA when the cryptocurrency reaches a new high; this will indicate that the altcoin will not find strong selling pressure on its way up.

Conversely, if a large number of sell orders are triggered once the price of I OTA touches its ATH, IOTA is likely to experience a price pullback. The 20-EMA of $ 2.01 is a critical support level. As long as the IOTA / USDT floats above the 20-EMA of $ 2.01, the altcoin may stabilize and consolidate before resuming its upward momentum.

Image Source: Shutterstock