IOTA will enter a new era thanks to Chrysalis

This week the Chrysalis update officially began with which IOTA will be entering a new era on a completely new network. We tell you!

Chrysalis: The Beginning of a New Era for IOTA

For those unfamiliar with IOTA, it is a scalable, free, open distributed ledger designed to support frictionless data and value transfer. Let’s keep in mind that IOTA is primarily aimed for the ‘Internet of Everything’.

In this sense, in the IOTA Blockchain, transactions between devices are recorded and executed in the Internet of Things ecosystem.

On April 21, the token migration began with Chrysalis. “Chrysalis update marks the most extensive change in IOTA history; touching on all aspects of the IOTA protocol, libraries, tools, documentation and software, ”the press release explained.

Therefore, this update is the solution presented by IOTA for better performance, more stability and more security in the operating system.

Token migration begins

In this way, the update requires token holders to migrate to the new network. According to the statement, crypto users will have two migration routes: Before the official launch of Chrysalis during the established migration period or at any time thereafter.

In this sense, since April 21, users have been able to begin token migration to prepare for Chrysalis. Let’s keep in mind that the launch of the new IOTA will happen in 3 days.

And interestingly, just 12 hours after the announcement, Dominik Schiener, Co-Founder of IOTA, reported that $ 220 million in IOTA tokens were locked down and ready to be migrated to the new network.

“Let’s hit $ 1 billion of locked tokens before launch next week on the 28th!” Concludes Schiener’s Tweet.

Although there is essentially no practical difference between migrating before launch or after, the first option helps avoid any accessibility or network outages.

However, the price of MIOTA, the IOTA token, has not had a very positive week. In fact, despite having increased by almost 4% during the last 24 hours, during the last 7 days crypto has decreased by almost 12%.

