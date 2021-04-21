IOTA reborn with the launch of the Chrysalis protocol

IOTA is being reborn in a completely new network. The Chrysalis update moves away from the current protocol and is an attempt to start over with a more mature network.

The migration of the Chrysalis network officially begins today. This migration period will last seven days. At this time, users, exchanges, and asset managers will prepare their token migration prior to the network upgrade.

However, the update will officially take place on April 28.

Overcoming past mistakes

IOTA is an open source distributed ledger and cryptocurrency for recording and executing transactions between machines and devices that connect to each other on the Internet of Things (IoT).

However, just a year after its launch in 2016, IOTA experienced a considerable wallet hack. Among other later failures, This security breach resulted in IOTA’s loss of momentum.

Before the 2017 hack, it was ranked in the top five cryptocurrencies. At the time, its market capitalization was just over $ 13 billion.

IOTA rises in value

Despite the recent pump, the cryptocurrency has yet to reach its resistance of $ 2.50. As of this writing, IOTA is ranked 23rd with a market capitalization of nearly $ 6.5 billion, according to Trading View.

Chrysalis is IOTA’s solution for better performance, more stability and more security in the operating system. In addition, it provides new tools for developers, businesses and exchanges, according to an IOTA tweet before launch

“A new #IOTA protocol is lighter, more modular and easier to use than ever.”

Chrysalis touches on the protocol, libraries, wallets, and software implementations developed by the IOTA Foundation. It is laying the groundwork for other upcoming releases, such as smart contracts and tokenization.

The switch to Chrysalis is critical for IOTA to remove the coordinator. An upcoming event, called “Coordicide,” will remove a middleman in the IOTA operating system.

This will allow users, such as developers, exchanges, custodians, to start creating their own solutions.

The great migration

Is It is the largest development update in the history of the IOTA network. The first phase of this network update took place in August 2020 and was named Chrysalis 1.5.

This was the initial step towards Chrysalis 2.0. Through him, IOTA sought to reduce the speed and productivity of transactions.

A major component of the second phase of the Chrysalis upgrade is asset migration. IOTA is promoting a simple migration process for pre-existing users on its network.

Token holders have two migration routes to follow. Either before the official launch of Chrysalis during the established migration period or at any time thereafter.

Although the network states that “there is no practical difference” between the different optionsAsset migration prior to launch would help prevent any accessibility or network outages.

Token holders in the old IOTA network will be able to make the move until the event “Coordicide”.

During the migration period, the new node software, Hornet, will be released. Supports migration transactions that allow early transfer of funds.

Along with Hornet, IOTA’s new wallet, Firefly, will be launched publicly as a way for network users to transfer their assets to the new Chrysalis network securely.

Firefly works without third-party integrations. Previously, These third-party integrations were the cause of a significant vulnerability in the latest IOTA wallet. Firefly is one of the mature products of the operating system, as it has been rigorously rewritten and audited.

The day of migration, IOTA to launch additional products, libraries and software which will be useful for developers and users working on the network.

A new dawn for IOTA productivity

In the run-up to the Chrysalis update, IOTA announced new partnerships demonstrating system enhancements and the ability to develop smart contracts on its blockchain.

Those associations include sustainability projects with ClimateCHECK to combat climate change and work towards sustainability with a “sustainable Internet of things”, which is one of IOTA’s focus areas with Chrysalis.

In addition, the IOTA Foundation recently secured partnerships in Asia. to implement smart city projects in various places on the continent and, hoping later in 2021, to do the same in Europe.

This would involve digitizing real estate contracts and creating environments compatible with DLT technology.

As the lead-up to the Chrysalis upgrade comes with the prospect of increased network productivity, only time will show whether the rebirth of IOTA will fulfill its aspirations and become a more sustainable and secure ecosystem for users and investors.

