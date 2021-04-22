IOTA (MIOTA) prepares to implement Chrysalis Phase 2 to improve performance

The IOTA Foundation has crossed an important milestone in its history by launching the final stage for phase 2 of IOTA 1.5 Chrysalis.

#IOTA is ready to be reborn with a complete overhaul of the entire project. In just a few hours the #Firefly Wallet will officially be released, opening up the migration to #Chrysalis. T-7 Days for the full launch of the brand new Chrysalis network.https: //t.co/yCj2c65IK7 – Dominik Schiener 💎 🦋 💎 (@DomSchiener) April 21, 2021

The bridge network between Coordicide and IOTA will lead to its full decentralization. Once released, it will be the most expensive network update ever. The move will take IOTA into the enterprise-ready system and out of the pilot phase.

The Chrysalis update will touch on all aspects of IOTA (MIOTA), including software implementations, libraries, security protocols, and wallets.

According to the announcement, the update will give room for development for any number of companies that will harness the power of the IOTA tangle.

The migration period will last for seven days, ending on April 28 when the update will finally take place.

Correcting past mistakes

IOTA was launched in 2016 as a cryptocurrency and an open source distributed ledger. Its main objective is to record and execute transactions between devices and machines that are connected through the Internet of Things (IoT).

However, the platform experienced a major wallet hack less than a year after its launch. This pushed the platform back as it lost a bit of momentum. Before the hack, IOTA’s market capitalization was $ 11 billion and it was in the top 5 among all cryptocurrencies. It dropped hugely after the portfolio stunt and wasn’t even on the top 20 list. The token is now ranked 23rd with a market capitalization of $ 6.5 billion.

IOTA is trying to gradually return to its previous level, which explains why the platform has embarked on the Chrysalis 2 update to make the platform more secure.