IoT and blockchain: verified data | News | Operators

Telefonica Tech, Fibocom Wireless and aitos.io have signed a collaboration agreement to create joint solutions that combine Internet of Things and blockchain technologies.

The adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology is growing rapidly and by 2025 there will be 55.7 billion connected devices in the world collecting information. For this reason, it is becoming critical for companies to guarantee the veracity of the information collected by the devices, but also their identity, their integrity and that they have not been manipulated by unauthorized third parties. In this ambit, blockchain is the perfect technology that allows the verification of this information and mitigates the scalability and security problems associated with the IoT.

The three companies have begun collaboration with the development of a proof of concept to integrate the software implemented by aitos.io and known as BOAT SDK, the 5G devices from Fibocom and Telefónica Tech’s TrustOS platform. As a result, the first successful case of integration of 5G, IoT and blockchain technologies has been achieved in a matter of weeks, thanks to TrustOS and its identity module, TrustID. This identity module is easily connected with “block chain” technology and allows the device to interact directly with it, eliminating any type of intermediary, natively storing the information. A milestone that confirms the potential of this advance to complement other technologies such as the Internet of Things or 5G.

IoT and blockchain: verified data.

The Internet of Things provides us with a link between the physical world and the digital world, and, combined with blockchain technology, it provides us with a greater transparency and an efficient way to track and verify the information collected by the sensors embedded in the devices. The low latency and ubiquity of 5G technology allow blockchain-backed IoT solutions to record immutable evidence of what is happening around devices. This can not only be applied to the use cases of the industry 4.0such as supply chain management or monitoring of manufacturing processes, but thanks to this implementation and how TrustOS manages authentication and access to the system, it is possible to avoid unauthorized manipulation or unexpected updates.

José Luis Núñez, Head of Blockchain at Telefónica Tech, assures: “The convergence of two technologies such as IoT and the blockchain plus 5G connectivity is inevitable. As connected devices multiply, it is essential to demonstrate the reliability of the information they exchange. Blockchain can play a relevant role in building trust in these ecosystems. This proof of concept is the first success story in which Blockchain technology is shown to add value and add that extra layer of trust to operations. At Telefónica we are very excited to collaborate with aitos.io and Fibocom and we hope to continue advancing and positioning ourselves with this type of solutions in Industry 4.0 “.

On the other hand, Ronnie Cohen, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Fibocom, states: “We are happy and proud to collaborate with Telefónica Tech and aitos.io in the integration of this blockchain technology with the Internet of Things (IoT). This unique synergy, achieved by integrating Fibocom’s advanced 5G module together with the aitos.io product, BOAT SDK, and TrustOS and implemented through Telefónica’s 5G networks, marks a new era of IoT in which to secure data now It is not a good option, but a must. We are ready to support Telefónica Tech and aios.io in making innovative blockchain solutions possible through various wireless modules ranging from 4G (NB, CAT-M, CAT-1, etc.) to 5G. “

Finally, Leo Lin, CEO of aitos.io, states: “We are proud to cooperate with Telefónica Tech and Fibocom to promote the concept of the combination of IoT and blockchain technologies globally, using our BoAT SDK solution, embedded in Fibocom’s 5G IoT module to easily access the platform. Telefónica Tech’s TrustOS and the TrustID decentralized identity service. This proof of concept is based on the successes of integrating the Internet of Things with blockchain, with the aim of demonstrating that it is possible to guarantee that added value that the verification of the ownership, integrity and origin of the data. We hope to expand cooperation with Telefónica Tech and Fibocom to enable more and more IOT devices to have a strong decentralized identity, which will allow their origin to be verified thanks to Blockchain technology. This will add great value to trust and identity in the IoT ecosystem and Industry 4.0. “