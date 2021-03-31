iOS will integrate a tool to calibrate the battery of your iPhone

Calibrate the battery of our mobile device is a task that we should all do periodically. Resorting to this practice, although it does not benefit the useful life of the battery, yes allows us to know what your real load percentage is. With all smartphones it is advisable to follow a series of steps to carry it out, but in the specific case of the iPhone, the process will be facilitated with the arrival of iOS 14.5.

The iOS 14.5 Developer Beta, now available, offers a tool to easily calibrate your iPhone’s battery. It should be noted, however, that for now this functionality is limited to the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple does not specify why, but we hope that it will not take long to expand to other models, mainly the most recent ones. —IPhone 12 and all its variants.

This proposal will work in a “transparent” way for the user. iOS will take advantage of your iPhone’s regular recharging sessions to perform the calibration. Being a long process, the terminal will need multiple recharge cycles to finish. In fact, Apple notes that it could drag on for several weeks. Once finished, iOS will offer you updated data on the maximum charge percentage in Battery> Condition.

Those from Cupertino point out that their calibration tool will allow to address inaccurate estimates on the percentage of real charge in the iPhone 11. Symptoms of this bug include unexpected battery discharge behavior or, in fewer cases, reduced peak performance capabilities. This inaccurate battery condition report does not reflect a problem with the actual condition of the battery, ”they noted.

An ideal option for those who do not have the habit of calibrating their iPhone

It is possible, then, that the calibration tool is only available on the iPhone 11 due to the above situation. However, due to its operation, it should not have problems to be used in other smartphone models. Yes OK its process takes longer than a “normal” calibration —Charging the battery to 100%, letting it discharge completely, and then waiting 6 to 8 hours to recharge it — is an ideal option for people who are not in the habit of calibrating their device regularly.

