If you have an iPhone, you already have an Internet browsing app installed, which is none other than Safari. The bitten apple makes it easy for you to start browsing from your smartphone, but you may need another application or feel more comfortable with another browser. It can be the case of Firefox, Opera, Microsoft Edge or even Google Chrome and if you want to cchange your default browser we will tell you how you can achieve it.

How to use Google Chrome as the default browser

Safari is the default navigation app on iOS, whether you like it or not. It is a good browser, but it is true that each user has their preferences. Thanks to this there are several programs to choose from, and how you can do it we tell you how you can use Google Chrome as the default browser on your Apple mobile.

The procedure is very simple and to start you have to do something as simple as download Google Chrome to your Apple device. That’s easy, just look it up in the App Store and download it, but now tap on the next step. Within settings you have to search for Shortcuts, which is better than using the search engine on your device. Here you have to activate security when sharing, which has a section called Allow unreliable shortcuts. Don’t worry, activate it without fear and accept the authorization.

Now you just have to open the iCloud link that we leave you with the Open shortcut in Chrome in Safari. Once the page has loaded you must touch the “Get direct access” button. Now you already have it on your machine and you only need a link to test it. That is, to open the link directly in Chrome you have to press the three points of the link and give the share button to the new shortcut. Then you will have it available in your favorite browser.