         iOS Mobile tweaks its rates by increasing gigabytes and lowering prices

The turn of the changes to the mobile IOS catalog, that already made some adjustments when the month of March of this 2020 began. As the increase of the gigabytes of data in their most economical rates, which move below the 10 euros price for their clients. Now it is the turn to mobile-only rates, which are also undergoing changes, and to convergent ones.

With the new changes introduced, mobile IOS rates that include telephone and fiber, which are known as combined rates, see their data bonuses increased and their prices decreased, standing the highest now at 49.90 euros, 5 euros below the previous price and with a data bonus that is now 20GB instead of 15GB. But let’s look at the changes in their entirety.

Changes in combined rates

As we have said, the combined rates have undergone changes with this update of the mobile IOS catalog, and they have seen their data bonuses grow as their prices have fallen. The new rates for mobile IOS for fiber and telephone are as follows:

100Mbps fiber and 8GB mobile: The bond grows from 6GB to 8GB and the price falls. Now we can hire her for 38.90 euros, one euro less than before.

300Mbps fiber and mobile with 15GB: New bonus increased, now from 12GB to 15GB, and a lower price. The rate stays at 44.90 euros per month, three euros less than before.

500Mbps fiber and mobile with 20GB: And there are also changes to the higher rate of mobile IOS. The data bonus grows from the previous 15GB and the new price is 49.90 euros, five euros less.

The fiber only rates of the operator remain unchanged, maintaining the options that we had previously and which are as follows:

100Mbps symmetric fiber: 27.90 euros per month

300Mbps symmetric fiber: 29.90 euros per month

500Mbps symmetric fiber: 31.90 euros per month

Changes in mobile-only rates

Changes are also made in mobile-only rates, as the 12GB data bonuses are now 15GB, and those with 15GB previously are now 20GB. The list of mobile-only rates for mobile IOS is as follows:

3GB and 300 minutes: 5 euros a month.

5GB and unlimited calls: 9 euros a month.

8GB and unlimited calls: 11 euros a month.

15GB and unlimited calls: 15 euros a month.

20GB and unlimited calls: 18 euros a month.

Unlimited calls without data: 7 euros a month.

