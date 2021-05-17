iOS leaks “by mistake” the new Beats headphones

The betas of iOS 14.6 and tvOS 14.6 are now available to developers and come with a few surprises. MacRumors contributor Steve Moser found evidence of the Beats Studio Buds, the brand new fully wireless headphones from Apple. This is the first time we can see the device With every little detail. Even its charging case, a common accessory in this type of product.

As you can see in the images below, Beats Studio Buds will be available in black, red and white, the usual colors of the brand. Looking at its design, we can see that they are quite compact; perhaps one of the smallest in the segment. At least in design, its direct rivals would be the Samsung Galaxy Buds, Google Pixel Buds and Sony WF-1000XM3. However, at the moment we do not know your exact measurements to guarantee the above.

Beats Studio Buds | MacRumors

For its part, the charging case will have LED indicators and inherit the color of the earbuds. Its size will also be compact, ideal to store them without problems in your pocket. Beyond the features described, we don’t know any additional details about the Beats Studio Buds. Of course, the fact that they appear in the beta of iOS 14.6 anticipates that your announcement is imminent. Following the confirmation of Apple Music without quality loss, the next logical step would be to present the new headphones.

But not only the Beats Studio Buds, also the expected ones AirPods 3. Various rumors suggest that Apple will present them this week, although we better take these reports with ease. If the information is specific, it is very likely that both models of headphones share some internal components. For example, him H1 chip, which manages wireless communication with other devices and allows you to “invoke” Siri.

Nevertheless, the design of the AirPods 3 would be quite a departure from the Beats Studio Buds, even from the second generation of AirPods. Recent leaks show a look clearly inspired by the AirPods Pro, both on the earbuds themselves and on the case. Now the AirPods 3 would not offer active noise cancellation like their bigger brothers. We are waiting to know if the new Beats will follow that same line after the success of the Powerbeats Pro.

Read this too …