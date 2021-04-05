iOS is a fenced garden, Tim Cook explains why

I have always liked to say that iOS is a fenced garden, not only because of the “poetic” touch that this description provides, but also because It fits like a glove, since it defines it in a clear and very precise way.

For the last 21 years I have used Android-based smartphones (the last one was a Galaxy S6) and based on iOS. This operating system is the one I use today, since I keep an iPhone 8 Plus that I bought at the end of 2017. Yes, said smartphone will be four years old shortly, but it still works just as well as the first day, performs excellent, and continues to receive software updates.

The sensations that I have had when using an iPhone have fitted with that idea that I gave you at the beginning, iOS is a fenced garden where you feel very comfortable, where everything is within your reach, and where it is very difficult for something to disturb you. Abandoning said operating system to jump to Android represents a very marked change, that fence disappears, freedom is evident, but that feeling of security and absolute tranquility that we had in our fenced garden disappears.

I’ve always said it, iOS and Android they have their good part and their bad part, and I, personally, prefer to stay in that fenced garden and enjoy that tranquility, that security and that level of support, rather than giving up all this to access a freedom that, really, will not make any important difference for me .

Tim Cook explains why iOS is a fenced garden

After the controversy that arose over the Fortnite case on iOS, which has triggered an intense legal battle between Apple and Epic Games, and the arrival of the transparency function of application tracking with iOS 14.5, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, has taken advantage of a interview to explain why they try so hard to keep iOS as a closed ecosystem and strongly controlled.

In general terms, your answer fits with what I have told you in the previous paragraphs. For example, allowing the upload of applications from sources outside the App Store would end the concept that iOS is a fenced-in garden. I’d cut a huge hole in that fence and it would take one of the most important security layers of said operating system.

Obviously that would affect security, reliability and privacy of the iPhone, but it could also create a huge black market for apps, emulators and other multimedia content that would do a lot of damage to one of Apple’s most important sources of income. Tim Cook has been very clear, everything is part of that idea of ​​prioritizing the security and privacy of the user, although obviously his current business model also comes into play.

My personal opinion has already been made clear. I understand that, for some users, freedom of use will be more important than security and privacy. Others will say that you can enjoy a free and safe experience, I do not dispute, but this is not to say that Apple’s approach is bad or worse than the others. Has its good side, and in my case, it better suits my needs today.