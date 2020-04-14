After the announcement of the coronavirus monitoring tool on April 10, Apple and Google they have now offered some additional information about its operation. The system will begin its integration with the Health services of different countries in the middle of next May, approximately. Later, it will be entered later in the iOS and Android operating systems.

With an increasingly closer launch, the technology companies explain several of the key points of its operation. For example, they ensure that they will not be the ones that process the data through their servers, but they will be found in those of healthcare organizations spread throughout the world, according to TechCrunch. This will allow the data to be decentralized – anonymous in its collection – to avoid any possible follow-up or non-stipulated use.

Also I know will prevent the existence of false positives preventing users themselves from autonomously confirming their coronavirus test results in the system – which would trigger a notification to the people with whom they have been in contact during the past 14 days. Instead, the health authorities will provide a unique number after the test that will be, by entering it in the corresponding health platform, the one that supports the case.

On which devices will the COVID-19 monitoring be available

One of the most relevant aspects of this idea is that of distribution to devices, which will define the number of users who can access the tool. Distributed through the Play Store in the case of Android terminals and as an update to the iOS operating system, the intention is to cover as many people as possible.

At the moment, in the absence of seeing how this option is finally implemented, the system will be available in the Android devices with version 6.0 (Marshmallow) or later, while in iOS it would be surrounded by those terminals that are in the latest available version (iOS 13). The latter is compatible with models ranging from iPhone 6s onwards.

