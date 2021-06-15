iOS 15 will be compatible with old iPhone models although it has a trick | Technology

Apple announced at WWDC 2021 that the next version of iOS would be backward compatible with mobiles up to the iPhone 6s. However, not all the new features will be compatible with older mobiles. Let’s see which ones.

With beta versions already arriving on Apple devices, we are discovering new features almost daily. However, we have seen how some of the features will only reach the most modern.

We already saw how macOS Monterey had exclusive features that only reached Macs with an M1 chip and the same thing seems to happen with iPhones and iOS 15.

There are features that are only compatible with mobiles that have the A12 Bionic or later and therefore only compatible with iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone SE (2nd gen), iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

Among the features that will not reach the iPhone 6s, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 or iPhone X families:

Spatial Audio in FaceTime Portrait mode in FaceTime (background blur in video calls) Interactive Globe in Maps Immersive directions while walking in Maps Live Text in photos (search for text in images) Visual Look Up (click on any photo to highlight recognized objects and scenes) Animated backgrounds in Time Local voice recognition Keys in Wallet (hotel, home, office or car keys)

And going one step further we find functionalities that will only be compatible with the latest generation of iPhone, the iPhone 12 family:

Panorama photos (have improved geometric distortion and moving object filter) Improved 5G connectivity 5G preferred over Wi-Fi (you can prioritize 5G connection when Wi-Fi connectivity is slow or unstable)

And looking back we find two features that are also left out of the iPhone 6S and SE since they require a minimum of an iPhone 7.

We are talking about Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking that allow you to take advantage of the AirPods Pro and Max to achieve immersive Dolby Atmos experiences. Or Walking Steadiness that tracks your way of walking to avoid falling risks, which requires a minimum of an iPhone 8.

As we can see, iOS 15 reaches old mobiles such as iPhone 6S or iPhone SE and it is to be praised by Apple that continues to support mobile phones that were released in 2015, that is 6 years later. However, do not be fooled, not all features reach all mobiles.