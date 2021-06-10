iOS 15 takes the first step to end passwords with WebAuthn

With iOS 15 and macOS 12 Monterey, Apple has decided to boost WebAuthn, a new standard that could eventually replace passwords as we currently know them. The company has unveiled this implementation in one of the daily sessions of WWDC 2021 called Move beyond passwords.

Basically WebAuthn turns iOS 15 mobile devices into digital keys. The process is also completely transparent to the user, who will not have to generate and remember alphanumeric passwords for all their accounts (or store them in managers such as 1Password).

The device communicates with the server and invisibly exchanges a series of keys to the user as a verification method. These are stored in the secure enclave of the iPhone and are synchronized with iCloud Keychain, so they are also present on other devices with iOS 15 and macOS 12 Monterey. To make use of these keys and be able to log in, the device will always require user verification through Face ID or Touch ID.

Another advantage of WebAuthn is that it protects users from techniques such as phishing. This consists of making a user believe that they are accessing a service when, in reality, what they have in front of them is a page similar in appearance but false. The user, in this scenario, enters his access credentials believing that he is on the page in question. However, what you are doing is giving hackers your login credentials. With WebAuthn on iOS 15, this would not be possible.

iOS 15 and macOS 12 Monterey have WebAuthn, but only for testing

Although iOS 15 and macOS 12 Monterey have WebAuthn, mass adoption of this standard is not expected in the short term. Apple has implemented it so that developers can experiment with it. However, it seems that passwords will continue to live with us for some time.

WebAuthn is not exclusive to iOS 15 and macOS Monterey. It is a standard defined by the WWW consortium that has also been or is being implemented on other platforms such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge or Android.

