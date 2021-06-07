iOS 15 launches its own authenticator to generate verification codes

When we use two-step authentication to strengthen the security of our accounts and profiles on the internet, we generally use Google Authenticator or Authy to generate the verification code. However, with iOS 15 it would not be necessary to rely on the aforementioned tools, since Apple has created its own authenticator. Furthermore, being integrated at the operating system level means that the user experience will be significantly improved.

The iOS 15 authenticator, which will also be available on macOS Monterey, allows you to generate a numeric code for two-step verification. Best of all, the operating system will take care of filling in the form when a website or application requests the code. That is, you can say goodbye to the process of opening the third-party authenticator, memorizing the number, and then writing it down where it belongs.

Of course, Apple explains that before it is necessary to activate the authenticator through Settings> Passwords and Security. Once enabled, iOS 15 will do the rest to automatically generate and write the code. In macOS Monterey the activation will be similar, but in System Preferences:

“Generate the necessary verification codes for additional security for the login. If a website offers two-step authentication, you can configure verification codes in Passwords in System Preferences, and then in Safari. This without needing to download an application additional. Once configured, the verification codes are automatically filled in when you log into the site. “ Manzana

iOS 15 could boost two-step verification

Add your own authenticator, in addition to benefiting the security options of iOS 15, could encourage the use of two-step verification. While it is a system that has already existed for years, we still cannot say that it has been adopted by the majority of the public. One of its main “drawbacks”, if you want to see it that way, is that you need to download additional applications. For people who are familiar with these proposals, it may not be a problem, but we must consider that not everyone is aware of the subject. It will be interesting to see if iOS 15 will display messages to encourage its use among all users.

Read this too …