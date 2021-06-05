iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 … What do we expect from WWDC 2021?

The WWDC 2021 is just around the corner and there is great anticipation for the news to be announced around Apple products. Although the event lasts a whole week, the global focus of attention is on the keynote of Monday 7, since the main announcements of the Cupertino firm are expected there: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, etc.

As its name suggests, the Worldwide Developers Conference is a global event for developers, which is why the most important news are historically related to software. Despite this, there would also be a place reserved for hardware and the announcement of new products.

Then, What do we expect from WWDC 2021? Next we will break down everything we would see in the traditional Apple event, which this year will be virtual due to the pandemic.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

IOS 15, Apple’s mobile operating system, is expected to be one of the highlights of the opening conference. It is true that the biggest rumors point to the variant for iPhone, but there is also expectation for announcements related to the software for the iPad.

The most important changes that would come with iOS 15 would be related to the notification management. With the new version of the operating system, users could choose how they prefer iPhone to react when new notifications arrive, depending on the situation they are in. Thus, for example, they would have the possibility of blocking notices while they work or sleep. There is also talk of incorporate automatic responses according to the chosen configuration.

iOS 15 would also bring news for iMessage, which would add new social functions. Anyway, the details regarding the subject are scarce. On the other hand, there are rumors about the possible adoption of an Always-on Display mode, similar to the one already implemented in Android smartphones, and perhaps Apple will choose to reveal more information at WWDC 2021

As for iPadOS 15, this system would add the capacity of place widgets on the entire home screen. The software for the tablet would also receive a library of applications like the one that Apple incorporated into the iPhone starting with iOS 14.

The Worldwide Developers Conference will also be the ideal setting for the Cupertino firm show off App Tracking Transparency results. This privacy option debuted in iOS 14.5 and proved to be an immediate success, so it would not be strange for Tim Cook and company to take advantage of the keynote to highlight its qualities and its level of adoption.

MacOS 12 and new Macbook Pro with M1X chip at WWDC 2021?

If little has been said about something in the previous Worldwide Developers Conference, it is about the new version of macOS. This does not mean that Apple does not have news about its operating system for computers, but it is possible that they are not of great caliber. In fact, version 12 of the software for Mac would bet on more optimizations related to the adoption of Apple Silicon processors.

At this point we would have more juicy data, since rumors point to WWDC 2021 as the chosen scenario to introduce new Macbook Pro. The 14 and 16-inch laptops would arrive equipped with a new chip called M1X. The new hardware of the apple firm would incorporate 10 cores, of which 8 would be high performance and the remaining two low consumption. In addition, there would be two GPU configurations, 16 or 32 cores, and the RAM memory would be expanded to a maximum of 64 GB, eliminating the current limit of up to 16 GB.

The Macbook Pro that Apple would present at its conference for developers would also have as a novelty the reintroduction of the HDMI port, MagSafe charger and SD card slot, and the elimination of the Touch Bar. But, undoubtedly, the expectation is set to know if indeed the larger version will incorporate a mini-LED screen.

The Mac mini would be another of the products to be presented at WWDC 2021, also boasting the M1x chip, a new design and other features inherited from iMac.

A new version of watchOS, and the debut of homeOS?

The new edition of the Worldwide Developers Conference would also give us renewed versions for the rest of the members of the Apple software ecosystem. There is not much data in this regard, but it would be a fact to present watchOS 8 for the Apple Watch.

What is confirmed is that the operating system for the smartwatch will incorporate new accessibility options. The highlight is AssistiveTouch, a feature that will help people with motor impairments in the upper extremities. It will work thanks to machine learning and the use of the heart rate sensor, gyroscope and accelerometer. Thus, users can control the watch using gestures and without touching the screen.

As far as homeOS is concerned, it would be a kind of integration between the software that powers HomePod products and tvOS, the Apple TV operating system. Apple’s intention would be create a single platform to control a “smart home”.

How to follow the WWDC 2021 keynote?

The opening conference of the Worldwide Developers Conference will be held on Monday, June 7, from Apple Park. Will start at 10 a.m. Pacific time (19 hours from Spain and 12 hours from Mexico). The keynote will be streamed live through Apple’s official website. It will also be seen on YouTube, and the Apple TV and Apple Developer apps.

The same day the traditional State of the Union event will take place, while on Thursday, June 10, the Apple Design Awards will be delivered. In addition, this year the novelty will be in the incorporation of “Pavilions”, where developers can interact with special activities and access sessions and labs.

Of course, all the WWDC 2021 announcements will be instantly in Hypertextual.

