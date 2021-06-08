iOS 15 includes a perfect function for old iPhones

iOS 15 is now official. And although the support for devices is as broad as with iOS 14, including terminals with several years behind them, Apple will not force you to install it this year if you are happy with the current performance of your iPhone.

And all this without giving up security updates. Starting with iOS 15, Apple will allow all users to keep iOS 14 and continue to receive all the security updates it releases.

This is a change in the company’s strategy, which until now relegated new security updates to new operating systems. And limited some basic to the above.

In this way, once iOS 15 reaches the terminals in the fall, Apple will offer current users two options. Upgrade to iOS 15 and receive all the new features introduced. Or stay on iOS 14, not receive new features but continue to maintain security updates.

You can keep iOS 14 and receive all security updates

Either way, the option will always be reversible. If your terminal is compatible with iOS 15, you can update at any time after launch, so it is interesting if you want to wait to update and not lose security updates.

Also, choosing to stay on iOS 14 manually will mean that users don’t constantly get the notification to update to the new operating system.

Logically there are some unknowns about it: for example, if those who stay on iOS 14 will also receive additional iCloud + options, such as Relay or Hide my mail. The same will have access to the verification code tool that comes to iOS 15 and Monterrey. Especially those who migrate all their codes to Apple, but have devices on different operating systems.

While the update arrives or not, this time you will not have to wait to know how your old iPhone will behave with iOS 15, since it always you can avoid migrating to the new system, but keep receiving security and privacy updates.

The same seems to apply to the iPad and other systems. Vital now that Monterrey’s compatibility list has been reduced compared to Big Sur.

Read this too …