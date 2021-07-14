iOS 15 fixes one of Safari’s most annoying features

Apple has launched the beta 3 of iOS 15 and some of the most important news come from the hand of Safari. The web browser has been redesigned on all apple platforms, and this has not been without controversy. Fortunately, the new version in development of the operating system for the iPhone solves one of the features that bothered users the most.

Specifically, we mean the Safari address bar. In previous iOS 15 betas, it was floating at the bottom of the screen; but when clicking on it, it was sent to the upper edge of the interface and that generated confusion. With the new software update, Apple has chosen to integrate it to the keyboard.

This means that the Safari address bar continues to appear at the bottom of the interface, but when you tap on it is built into the top of the keyboard. This way, it is easier to enter a search term or the address of the website you want to visit. In addition, when you finish typing it is now possible to hide the keyboard by sliding it down.

Another novelty for Safari in iOS 15 is that the option to update or reload a page now appears in the menu that is displayed when you press and hold on the address bar. It is worth noting that this button had been removed from the Apple web browser interface.

Finally, the beta 3 of iOS 15 also improves the results screen in Safari. Thus, it is easier to identify if the sites that appear correspond to our history, to web searches or to favorites.

Safari doesn’t just update on iOS 15; there’s also what’s new in macOS Monterey

The controversial redesign of tabs in Safari for macOS Monterey

For these hours the news is not tied to iOS 15. Apple has also released the beta 3 of macOS Monterey, which includes its own improvements to the experience with the renewed Safari. In this case, the Cupertido firm has backtracked in its determination to eliminate the tab bar. It was taken to optimize the available screen size, but it was not accepted by users. Therefore, those of the apple have returned to the traditional format.

Anyway, it is still possible to activate the new unified layout of tabs, address bar and search box from the software settings. It is expected that a similar option will arrive soon to iPadOS 15, although at the moment the beta 3 does not bring news for Safari on the Apple tablet.

The final versions of iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey will be available in the fall. However, those who want to try the new options included in Apple’s operating systems, can sign up for the beta software program of the Californian company.

