IOS 15 and macOS Monterey Notes app moves away from older OS

With the recent release of the public betas for iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, users have a better idea of ​​how the features announced by Apple at WWDC 2021 work. a potential issue related to updates to the Notes app on both platforms.

According to ., the notes created in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey would not be available in earlier versions of operating systems. This is because the features introduced by the Cupertino firm would be incompatible with iPhones and Macs running older editions.

Remember that the new version of the Notes app includes improvements designed for collaborative environments. For example, users now they can mention others in shared annotations, using the @ symbol, and also add tags. The latter is intended to provide greater control when searching for notes on specific topics or content.

Those who accessed the public betas of iOS 15 and macOS Monterey are faced with warnings related to the compatibility of the notes with previous versions of the operating systems. The new Notes app detects devices in your iCloud account that do not use a compatible system, and issues a warning about it.

Thus, those who have an iPhone, iPad or Mac that they do not use at least iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and macOS Big Sur 11.3, respectively, they will not have access to the notes with mentions and tags. As seen in the image at the beginning, the application informs that the annotations in question will be hidden from incompatible computers.

The Notes app, and a possible compatibility issue

Photo by Gabriela Gonzalez on Unsplash

It is worth mentioning that both iOS 15 and macOS Monterey will be compatible with a wide list of devices. For example, Apple’s mobile operating system will come to the iPhone 6s, a device released in 2015. While the desktop version will be able to run on computers from 2015, 2014, and until 2013. But, despite this, it does not mean that there are no feature incompatibility scenarios.

If for some reason, someone does not update their devices, problems may appear with the one already experienced with the Notes app in the betas. In any case, it is important to emphasize that the hypothetical incompatibility it would occur in quite old versions of operating systems.

We will have to see how this story progresses and if similar situations appear with other iOS 15 and macOS Monterey applications. Apple will release stable versions of both operating systems in the fall.

