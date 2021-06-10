iOS 15 allows you to request refunds for purchases from the applications

iOS 15 was featured at WWDC 2021’s inaugural Keynote earlier this week. This version of the iPhone operating system comes with many new features, however, not all were announced at the event. Consequently, with the passing of the days they have begun to come to light. One of them is the ability to request purchase refunds directly from the applications.

Although this is a small feature, it is still important because it makes the process of requesting a refund for a purchase made within an app easier. Previously, users had to go to the problem report page, log in with your Apple ID, indicate the reason for the order in an options menu and describe it in a lower box. This process will no longer be the only way.

According to MacRumors, Apple has introduced a new StoreKit API that allows developers to implement a refund option directly within their applications. In iOS 15, Users can search for “Request Refund” option within the application menu. There they must select the specific purchase, describe the problem and submit the request.

The refund request will be analyzed by Apple and within 48 hours it will send an email with information on its status. Nevertheless, the page method “Report a problem” is still available for those who prefer this option or do not find “Request a refund” within the application in question.

iOS 15 arrives with many other news

iOS 15 also incorporates other functions. SharePlay allows content to be played simultaneously and in sync between several people through FaceTime. Focus allows you to configure notifications based on a place or activity. Safari renews its graphical interface with a new tab bar. Photos now recognizes text in images and lets you add background music to memories. And many more features.

Currently iOS 15 is in an early developer beta, so the functionality and final design of the announced features is subject to change. The public beta will only be available in July. However, the final version of the operating system will be rolled out to all users “in the fall.”

