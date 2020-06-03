iOS 14 will be released at the next WWDC that will take place on June 22. Despite this, . has already obtained certain information related to Safari in this new version of iOS. Specifically, it will bring an integrated translator and increased support for Apple Pencil, among other novelties that are still unknown.

A built-in and automatic translator in Safari for iOS 14

The translation function will probably be available individually for each website, but users will also be able to use machine translation. Safari will detect the language to correctly translate the content. There is also the possibility to switch between the original and translated text without reloading the page.

Until now, a user who wanted to translate a web page had to go to specialized apps or services like Google Translate. However, the ability to translate default web pages and without resorting to a third party with iOS 14 sounds attractive. On the web it is important to reduce the steps or obstacles when browsing them to increase visits and engagement. This feature would certainly row in this direction.

This translation function would also be expanded to other apps on the system. Among them, the publication points to the App Store, where the descriptions of the apps and the scores of the users would be translated into the user’s language.

As indicated in ., all translations are expected to be processed locally on the device thanks to the Neural Engine. Therefore, this characteristic could work without data connection or Wi-Fi (a point that could indicate using Siri completely offline). A limitation that stems from this is that only devices with an A11 processor would enjoy machine translation (iPhone 2017 onwards).

A copy of iOS 14 that has been going around for several months

In addition to this, the publication claims that iPadOS 14 will bring greater compatibility and integration with Apple Pencil in Safari. The Apple Pencil can be used to scroll, touch links and content. As well as drawing and annotating both in Safari and in other browsers.

This information comes from a copy of iOS 14 that has been going around for several months. Different online publications have been made with one, which obviously is would try an intermediate version to what we will see in the next WWDC. Therefore, not everything that is speculated that is based on this build can see the light.

In the recent monthsWe have seen the Gobi app for augmented reality codes, iOS 14 device compatibility, changes in wallpapers, new widgets and even a hidden image from AirPods Studio. Some are minor changes, others are more significant.

We will have to wait until the end of this month to know which features have passed the cut, as well as what other news we have yet to see. This WWDC will be special in many ways, including its way of celebrating. Due to the containment measures of the pandemic, the company will hold this event entirely online.

