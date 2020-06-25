WWDC keeps giving us surprises. In an online session Apple has confirmed that iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and tvOS will be compatible with Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and with the Adaptive Controller.

Even more options to make our devices a video game center

In a session focused on how to support the touchpad and lightbar of the Dual Shock and the haptic areas of the Xbox Elite, the compatibility of several game controls with Apple devices is confirmed. Compatibility that also extends for haptic vibrations and motion sensors that will be able to interact directly with the operating system and use gestures for the interfaces of the games:

Find out how you can incorporate third-party game controllers and custom haptics into your games on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. We’ll show you how to add compatibility with the latest controllers, including Xbox Series 2 Elite Wireless Controllers and Adaptive Controller, and assign your game controls accordingly. Learn how you can use the Tandem Game Controller framework with Core Haptics to enable game feedback. And find out how you can take your gaming experience to the next level with custom button mapping, non-standard inputs, and control over special features like motion sensors, lights, and battery level.

In this same session it has also been commented that developers will be able to use keyboard and mouse as interaction methods with iPadOS 14 games. Thanks to the inclusion of these controls, the game will be played on the iPad, at least as far as input devices are concerned. it means, will get closer to the experience on a Mac or PC.

By providing more support for methods of interacting with games, Apple offers developers more options when creating or porting games to the platform. Something that, in the end, benefits us all.

