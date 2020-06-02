The next version of the operating system that brings our iPhone and iPod touch to life will be compatible with all devices on which we can currently use iOS 13, according to the Israeli media The Verifier.

Does it work with iOS 13? Welcome iOS 14

The compatibility information is, presumably, in the leaked version of iOS 14 and according to The Verifier has been confirmed by “trusted sources with knowledge of the system development process.” If we consider the list of devices compatible with iOS 13 the list of models with support for version 14 it’s pretty amazing:

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone SE (2016)

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus

iPod touch (7th generation)

As indicated in the list above, compatibility goes up to devices that were introduced in 2015, a rather impressive feat that makes it clear that Apple has in mind the oldest devices in the catalog.

For now we do not have No information on iPadOS 14 compatibility But if, as with iOS 14, it is still the same as with iPadOS 13, we can hope that the new operating system can work from iPad Air 2, iPad mini 4, 5th generation iPad and all iPad Pro.

How we always take the information of rumors with the necessary caution even if we keep in mind that the French site iPhoneSoft.fr also ruled in late January on the compatibility of iOS 14. In less than 20 days, at WWDC Apple will tell us all the details and surely we will have several surprises.

