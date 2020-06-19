In the last hours, the list of iPhone compatible with iOS 14. A document hosted on the Apple website stores in plain text a list in which all the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 are specified. In the case of iPhone, all those that support iOS 13 will be able to install iOS 14.

This is the list of iPhone compatible with iOS 14

Twitter user Jiorïku leaked a link a few hours ago that directed to a page on the Apple website It stores all devices compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14. You can check it here. Its appearance is as follows:

Searching and filtering through SupportedDevices, we come across numbering codes of the different equipment of the Apple. There are several models and ways of expressing the same iPhone but prepared for different markets. These are the ones we have found in the document:

iPhone 8.1, 8.2, and 8.4: 2016 iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE.

iPhone 9.1 to 9.4: iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in GSM and CDMA versions.

iPhone 10.1 to 10.6: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X in GSM and CDMA versions.

iPhone 11,2, 11,4, 11,6 and 11,8: iPhone XS, an unknown model, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

iPhone 12,1, 12,3, 12,5 and 12,8: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone SE 2020.

As we see, iPhone compatible with iOS 14 They will be the same as those currently supported with iOS 13. Great news for those users who had doubts about being in the older models. All iPhone 6s onwards will support iOS 14, as long as we trust this document.

Of course, it should be remembered that this is a document that, despite coming from the Apple website, could well change. Or it is an old version. Until we see the official list of devices supported by iOS 14, we cannot be completely sure.

