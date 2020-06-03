The next major release of Apple’s mobile operating system is currently in development, iOS 14. With plans to officially ship in the fall with the new iPhones, and developer betas to begin in a few weeks, there would be confirmations that no current iOS 13 device will be left out of the next big update, very good news for those who want to keep their old devices working.

iOS 14 is not official yet, but this version of the operating system has been giving news for a long time. Said version would have been leaked at the beginning of the year, anticipating a few news regarding its official landing; as he opened the door to the predictable jailbreak iOS 14 devices the same day they are released. And not only that: new information related to iOS 14 would give more air to mobiles with four and a half years since the iPhone 6S would receive its update.

IPhone 6S would also update to iOS 14

The usual thing at Apple is that, with the generational leap of iOS versions, the oldest mobile on the market is prevented from updating to the new version. This would change with iOS 14 according to The Verifier, an Israeli specialized media that claims to have internal sources related to the development of the Apple operating system.

The code for the leaked version of iOS 14 already anticipated compatibility with all devices running iOS 13: The Verifier would now cite its internal sources to ensure that not even the iPhone 6S will be without its update. As usually happens, the news is not confirmed: we will have to wait for the first developer betas to check if finally said iPhone 6S, and the rest of the phones with iOS 13, enter the compatible devices.

Currently iOS 13 is compatible with all iPhone from 6S. The full list would also update to iOS 14.

