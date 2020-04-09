         iOS 14 will allow you to use an app without completely downloading it according to traces in your code

As . has been able to discover from the code of the version of iOS 14 that they obtained a few months ago, Apple would be working on a new function called Clips. The purpose of Clips is to allow users interactions with a non-installed version of an app from a link or a QR code.

Between function and promotion

Now, when we touch a link, in general, it is opened with Safari and we visit the corresponding page. In addition, the links, which may be encoded within a QR code, can point directly to an app so it is this that opens in response. For example, we can touch a certain link and open the tracking of a package in the Deliveries app or perform an action in Shortcuts.

What the Clips project proposes is to go one step further. Do that by touching a link or scanning a QR code, the system downloads the essential part of a specific app necessary to display the content or perform the action that the link indicates. So we could, for example, receive a link and see, in a kind of card, a floating version of an app to order food at home or an app where you can change the reservation of a plane ticket. All this, in addition, without downloading the application at any time.

It is understood that this function, in addition to providing a very interesting utility to all compatible devices, would serve as a method of promotion and advertising for apps that provide the service. In the end, if we are happy with what the app has offered us in this kind of “functional preview”, it is very likely that we will get the full application.

The developers will have to indicate which part of their application should be downloaded by the system when the call is received from a specific link. With it, iOS 14 will take care of the rest. According to . this functionality is being tested with OpenTable, a restaurant booking app, Yelp, DoorDash, Sony’s PS4 Second Screen and YouTube.

We will surely see demonstrations of this new API at the next developer conference. The possibilities, without a doubt, are many and very interesting.

