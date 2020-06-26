Many users are reporting on Twitter that apps known as TikTok, Chrome, AliExpress paste clipboard content into your apps without prior notice. Until now, movement was invisible to the user. But with iOS 14 a new measure has appeared that indicates to the user when this happens.

Understandably, there has been some controversy with this practice, which they reflect in The Telegraph. Even more so in certain apps that apparently should not use this function.

An iOS 14 that tells the user about the movements on the clipboard

In addition to TikTok, Chrome and AliExpress, we have been able to verify that other apps such as AccuWeather, ING Direct, Abanca, Pigment, AliExpress, Patreon and the Google app do this practice. But they do not indicate in any case what they use it for. To check it, just follow these steps:

Install the iOS 14 beta on a compatible iPhone. Copy anything. For example, a Safari link, a picture of a WhatsApp conversation, or a message received by iMessage. Open one of these apps. Without doing anything, we will see a kind of alert that says “[Nombre de la app] pasted from [app de donde procede el contenido]”

In several of these examples, pasting the clipboard occurs without even registering or configured the user. Several of these apps have been compiled by different Twitter users:

With iOS 14 you are seeing all the devs and apps that paste the content you have on the clipboard. Some of these do it without even logging in 🤔 pic.twitter.com/X2N9hRJXX2 – Eduardo Archanco (@eaala) June 26, 2020

Okay so TikTok is grabbing the contents of my clipboard every 1-3 keystrokes. iOS 14 is snitching on it with the new paste notification pic.twitter.com/OSXP43t5SZ – Jeremy Burge (@jeremyburge) June 24, 2020

In the latter, a video can be seen in which a user comments on a TikTok post. On top the notice appears repeatedly of clipboard pasting. These apps are being made with user content without a clear purpose.

In the case of TikTok, the company has indicated to The Telegraph that its use is to avoid comment spam through repetitive behavior

If we consider that we can be copying content of all kindsFrom messages to links to photos, passwords, emails and IBAN numbers, it is quickly seen that it is a privacy concern. More when we put in the equation the Universal Clipboard from Apple, which allows it to be shared between different devices.

A use of the clipboard that iOS 14 makes transparent

Whoever has a good memory will know that at the beginning of the year some developers discovered this behavior by various apps. At the time, Apple said the clipboard was working as expected. However, and as our partner David warned at the time, it was a matter of time that Apple took action on the matter:

Hopefully, sooner or later, Apple will implement a way with which, as users, we can authorize or deny permission to access the clipboard.

The functionality works as expected of it, but it does it in a zero transparent way for the user. In terms of privacy, we already know that Apple always bets on letting the user decide. So while this is a first step toward transparency, the next step is that the user decides whether to give permission to an app to the clipboard or not.

That said, requesting user permissions from apps to access privacy features has become cumbersome in some cases. As soon as we open an app we could run into:

Notifications permission. Access to Photos and Camera. Microphone Access. Access to Location. Access to Bluetooth. Access to Clipboard.

Open an app the first time and come across a handful of permissions that accept one by one not a good user experience. Hopefully, in addition to incorporating such a permission, we will see a better management of them in an iOS version not too far away.

