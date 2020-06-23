The Google Pixels will also include a function similar to the rear touches of iOS 14.

With iOS 14, Apple introduces a new accessibility feature most curious that allows to carry out different actions through touches on the back of the iPhone. In this way, it is possible, for example, unfold the contorl panel, activate the mode with one hand or take screenshots immediately, and it is not surprising that it has already become one of the best valued functions by all those who are already testing the new version of iOS on their terminals.

But the reality is that this « rear taps » feature is not new. Although Apple has been the first to introduce it in a public version of iOS, for some time now we know that Google develops a function that allows perform actions by double tapping the back of Pixel devices, and that will most likely be present in Android 11. And, like the feature integrated in iOS 14, Android would also be customizable.

Back touches become fashionable

As I said at the beginning, in the case of iOS 14, the function that allows executing actions through a double or triple touch on the back of the phone is within the accessibility options, somewhat hidden from the users. Once inside, it is possible to choose what action will be executed depending on the gesture performed on the back, including the possibility of carrying out programmed functions through the iOS Shortcuts tool. By default, this function is disabled, and will be compatible only with Apple devices that have the Tap to Wake function.

All this, added to the fact that Apple did not even mention the existence of this function during the presentation of iOS 14, leads us to think that those from Cupertino have no intention of advertising this tool as a feature intended for ordinary users. Quite the opposite of Google, as the latest clues suggest that the Google Pixel 4a will be the first model since Pixel 2 not to include the Active Edge squeezable edge system, and instead Google will take advantage of the function of rear touches to allow users to invoke the virtual assistant.

In the video under these lines, courtesy of 9to5Google, it is possible see how this feature works called by Google with the code name « Columbus »:

Unfortunately, in Android 11 this function is found hidden and disabled in code, and not even the beta version allows to use it. However, we do know that, once it is available, it will allow actions beyond the predefined ones, giving the user the possibility of create your own custom action.

Although many details have not been revealed in this regard, we know that In Android, this function is based on the data collected by the accelerometer and gyroscope of the mobile to detect the touches, so that, in theory, it could end up reaching other Android devices as long as they have these sensors. Be that as it may, the reality is that, on this occasion, and unlike what happened with many of the other novelties of iOS 14, Apple has managed to get ahead of Google.

