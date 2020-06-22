With the keynote finished, we can safely say that it is the most important WWDC in recent years. But there will be time to delight in the analyzes and consequences, because now is the time to dive into the news from WWDC 2020 just released. Apple has left us with a lot of things to analyze and we are going to see them one by one.

All the news from Apple’s WWDC 2020

With iOS 14 live widgets and icons arrive at the iPhone home. Apple’s mobile system is loaded with improvements and changes, such as the app library, PiP videos, changes to the Siri interface and much more.

iPadOS 14 repeats its own operating system for the iPad, incorporating improvements to iOS 14 and other more prominent ones. Among the most outstanding, we find the changes of the Apple Pencil. This accessory will allow you to make more precise annotations in more places, as well as the selection of text.

watchOS 7 also brings a good dose of news. Long-awaited sleep monitoring is one of the most anticipated and is accompanied by new spheres and improvements in Maps.

macOS 11 Big Sur is without a doubt the highlight. With its new design, a more developed Safari and the transition to Apple processors. Everything developers need to make it as smooth as possible.

tvOS 14 brings interesting improvements like PiP and face recognition. The House app also makes its entry into the platform.

And then we start with the little things, like the automatic switching of the sound source on the AirPods and the arrival of spatial sound on the AirPods Pro.

Foundation, Apple’s long-awaited science fiction series, has finally taught how it is being spent. Here we have a teaser that puts us in the situation of this ambitious production.

Of course, the new version of the Mac operating system is such a big change that Apple has changed the nomenclature. macOS 11 Big Sur deserves it.

Apple has made a development kit for the transition to its chips available to devs. It is a Mac mini with an A12Z processor, the same one found in the iPad Pro 2020.

