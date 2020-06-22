Apple just unveil iOS 14 and all its news. The company has listed numerous enhancements, changes, and new features for the next generation of its iPhone operating system. All this will presumably land on compatible iPhones from next September or October.

Let’s see what all the what’s new in iOS 14 and what can your iPhone do in the very near future.

iOS 14 brings a library of apps to better access them

Craig Federighi has announced more changes than ever in the iPhone home. And the news is of great significance. With this function, apps do not accumulate on the home screen, but are organized into different groups according to their categories.

Home widgets and “live” apps

Apple has finally incorporated live widgets on iPhone home. If they were previously saved in the Today section, now we can have them on any page of apps. Size is automatically managed and has smart skills.

Among them, we can place a widget that varies throughout the day. Depending on our calendar, customs and other variables, it will change showing more appropriate information to our day to day. Of course, it’s a feature that’s inspired by the Apple Watch, and especially the Siri dial of the watch. That learns from our customs.

iOS 14 now incorporates picture in picture

Another novelty that has been expected for a long time is picture in picture. It is a function that was already present on the iPad and allows you to make a small video without taking up the entire screen.

This allows you to do other things while the video continues to play. As an addition, it is a window that we can move from one place to another as well as resize it.

Siri improvements

With iOS 14, Siri on the iPhone takes a less invasive interface. Now, when we invoke the iPhone assistant, we will see a “ball” with its colors moving while listening to us. The information you show us will appear as a

