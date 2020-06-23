As expected, Apple yesterday introduced iOS 14, the new version of the operating system for the iPhone. Although it didn’t take long for the meme to emerge that (almost) everything they have presented was already on Android (of which there is a lot of reason), after testing the beta of iOS 14 we can conclude that there are many new features that have gone unnoticed and that a good part of those that were already on Android have been integrated quite strikingly.

The iOS 14 beta is available from iPhone 6s onwards, although we will have to wait for autumn for the final version. In our case, we have been able to install it on an iPhone 11 Pro, so we are going to tell you in detail what we have found and what it offers.

Widgets, everyone is talking about widgets

Despite the fact that Apple introduced its widgets in 2014, the integration was not good, since it was restricted to the « today » tab and the customization options were minimal. Six years later Apple has deigned to enable « real » widgets on iOS. The downside is that the delay is not understood, but the upside is that it is one of the best widget integrations we’ve seen.

Now it is easier than ever to customize the screen of our iPhone. We just have to make a long press on the desktop, hit the ‘+’ button and access the widget interface. This interface is much more elaborate than that of Android, where the widgets have been without prominence for years and there are no improvements at the UI level.

Widgets are different sizes and fit within the iPhone app grid. The animations when adding them are especially careful

By clicking on each widget we have three sizes and the button to add it to the desktop. The widget is added with a very careful animation And we can place it where we want, as long as it fits on the grid of the Apple desktop.

One of the great novelties comes at the hands of the ‘Smart Stack’. This is a stack of widgets that we can configure to display various widgets depending on the time of day. In the same way, we can change the stack widget from the desktop, without having to enter the configuration section.

Definitely, Apple has been late for widgets, but it has come very well. It remains to be seen how developers integrate their widgets into iOS, something that we want to see since Apple is much more restrictive with its design and development lines, so it will be difficult to see poorly maintained widgets.

For the first time we have « an app drawer »

‘App library’ automatically organizes all the applications so that we do not have to have them scattered around the different desktops.

iOS 14 incorporates the ‘Apps Library’, a kind of application drawer that allows us not to have to do manually making dozens of folders or having dozens of desks to fit all the apps. Here we have mixed feelings. On the one hand, it is useful to have all the applications well organized automatically on a single desktop, apart from the fact that the animations are taken care of in detail.

The app library is useful for having the desktops tidier, but it is not the fastest option when looking for apps

However, the app library is designed to be a tailor’s drawer (it is located to the right of the last desktop we have, that is, when we no longer have apps that we have located manually), that is, so you can go to it when you want to find that app that you don’t want to have on your desktop. It is much faster for this purpose to do a search in Spotlight (since you just have to scroll down and put the letter of the app you want to search for), instead of sliding between the desktops, reaching the library and finding the app. Be that as it may, it is appreciated that all the application chaos is finally sorted automatically.

Better privacy management

One of the functions that has gone unnoticed the most in iOS 14 has to do with the managing access to the applications gallery. It has always been possible to give access to the apps so that they can see our photos, but with iOS 14 a twist is given. Now there is one more option, which allows us manually select the photos to which the app can access. That is, we may want to send a photo through an application, but not that you access our gallery completely.

With this option we can select the photos to which you will have access, a security measure that has caught our attention and that Apple did not want to highlight in the presentation.

Now when an application uses the camera or microphone, it is indicated by a small LED and it appears in the Control Center that these permissions have been used.

Apart of this, Apple now shows when an app is using the camera or microphone. It does this by using a small dot at the top of the screen. It is quite useful to know if an app is accessing these sections without our permission. This information also appears in the Control Center.

Things that stop being a nuisance by not occupying the entire screen

Siri has long been behind alternatives like Google Assistant. Apart from being more limited in terms of functions, because its interface was very intrusive, occupying the entire screen even for minor inquiries. Now Siri has been redesigned to take up a small portion of the screen, apart from having improved its operation by adding more queries.

Those elements that filled the entire screen when used, such as incoming calls, Siri or Facetime, have adapted their interface to occupy a small portion of the screen

Another of the novelties that was crying out for iOS was that calls are displayed on a small portion of the screen, not occupying it entirely preventing the use of the telephone. Now we have a small notice at the top (as Android had for years) that allows you to continue using the phone.

In the same way finally iOS has a Picture mode in Picture, which allows applications like FaceTime to run in a small window at the same time that we use our iPhone. Ultimately, most of those functions that took up the entire screen become less intrusive.

New Translator and Fitness app

With iOS 14 two new apps arrive: Translator and Fitness. Drinking from what already exists in Google Translate, Apple has created its own. This translator can work both locally and online and, after a few tests, we can say that its operation is outstanding. The voice recognition time is quite low and the translations are good. It is the first time that we have an Apple native alternative to Google Translate, good news.

On the other hand, the ‘Activity’ application has been redesigned. It had five menus that have now been reduced to two: summary and share. In ‘Summary’ we can see everything related to training, now all are grouped together on this screen through submenus. The share menu does what its name suggests, unsurprisingly. A necessary redesign, which makes it easier and simpler to monitor our sports activity now.

Search for emojis on the keyboard

Another of the functions that Apple did not comment on at its event has to do with the improvements at the keyboard level and emojis. Finally iOS lets you search for emojis on the native keyboard, through the integration of a small superior search engine in the style of the Google Keyboard. Enough with write the name of the emoji so that the related ones appear

Other news of iOS 14

With iOS 14 also come the ‘Apps Clips’, something that we already saw in Android with the ‘Instant Apps’ and that will depend on the developers to allow or not to use parts of their apps without installing them. The selfie camera finally allows you to take the photos as we see them in the preview, we have a greater possibility of controlling demotic elements from the Control Center, etc.

iOS 14 drinks from Android for many of its new features. Despite this, Apple has managed to make several of these its own, integrating them in an outstanding way at the interface and functionality level

Definitely, iOS 14 is much more than new widgets and some functions that were already on Android. It is undeniable that a good part of these new functions were already present in the Google operating system, but Apple has done a good job with its new version.

Regarding performance, far from the disaster we saw with the first versions of iOS 13, this first beta of iOS 14 works very smoothly and stable. We have not found any problems with third-party or native applications, the paid services work and, in general, it is a very good start.