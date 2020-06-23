The new operating systems that Apple has just introduced, iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and macOS Big Sur (for now only available in beta version), following the line that Apple has accustomed us to, come with many improvements for the privacy and security of our data. A new measure that Apple has implemented is the ability to share a less precise location with different services and thus not reveal our exact position.

Location yes, but with the necessary precision

Our location is one of the most personal data and from which more information can be extracted from us. With this in mind Apple has introduced a new adjustment in the Privacy section> Location of our iPhone or iPad so we can tell the system how accurate the shared location is.

Until now, when we gave permission to an app to access our location, we could decide its duration with such useful functions as Ask next time. Now, in addition, we can activate or deactivate the exact location.

If we deactivate this option, the app or service that has access will be able to know, in a few words, what city are we in, but not on which street. Obviously navigation and map apps, services such as Uber or the Training app, for example, need more precision, but weather forecast apps or personalized news around us can happen with a less defined location.

With this measure Apple seeks, once again, that we can enjoy all the services that the different apps offer us without having to offer our privacy in return. Without a doubt, there will be many users who will benefit from this function.

