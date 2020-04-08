From being able to capture 3D images, to a new home screen like never before seen on iPhone or other iOS devices.

For Apple it is important to renew and update its technology year after year and thus provide its users with the best experiences. This 2020 does not seem to be the exception, since recently what may be the new updates, functions or tools for iOS 14, the next Apple operating system, have been revealed.

Home screen settings menu

For the first time iOS 14 will allow you to give your own style to the home screen; add widgets that you use the most and locate them on the screen, as well as choose between different new wallpapers or that you can create, as happens in Android.

Widgets in the form of applications

This new tool will also be part of the home screen configuration mode; where functions such as weather, clock, WhatsApp or gallery can be added to the home screen in the form of shortcuts.

It should be noted that they will have a fixed size, they cannot be resized and their format will be gridded so as not to lose the style of the iPhone.

Wallpapers Collections

And finally, within the new functions of the configuration of the home screen, there will be the new collections of wallpapers for the screen; which will be divided into Classic Stripes, Earth & Moon and Flowers. As well as the possibility of creating your own, fully dynamic and intelligent, and they will all appear on the same screen as they currently do.

Augmented reality

The new iOS 14 will also include new Augmented Reality functions with the appearance of the so-called LiDAR sensor, which allows you to accurately take pictures with the help of the four incredible rear cameras and recreate those images in 3D dimensions. In addition, this Augmented Reality will also complement some other video game applications, design and even on the home screen.

All this information is expected to be confirmed at Apple’s next WWDC, which will occur in June as every year; with news, technological advances and the revelation of everything that Apple is working on for iOS 14 and welcoming it to the most renewed operating system.

