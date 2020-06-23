As every year, Apple has introduced a new update for its phones. This year we are talking about iOS version 14 that has appeared in a WWDC 2020 different from what was seen in previous years. Today it is time to talk about all the news that the bitten apple has added to its most used operating system.

App Library: The new organization of the Home Page

One of the novelties of iOS 14 is the new Home Page. Until now, the operating system has focused on creating different screens where all the apps you install on your device were housed. However, this does not optimize the entire space of the device and the user can be lost. Hence the arrival of what App Library.

This new feature allows users to have full control of these windows. iOS 14 will let you hide all the screens you don’t need, exposing those apps that you use constantly. The rest will be placed in new groups that you can search for later.

Widgets

Apple wants you to get more out of the screen with the information that interests you most. This comes in iOS 14 thanks to the widgets. They are similar to those that Android uses and you can modify the space they occupy on the screen and their position to make room for applications. In this way each screen will be different, although it is best to optimize the space giving prominence to the widgets you are going to use.

Messages

In iOS 14, with Messages it will be easier to stay connected and quickly access important messages. Users can put conversations at the top of your message list, easily keep up with group threads through online mentions and responses – viewed as a Twitter thread – and Personalize conversations further by setting up a group photo using an image or an emoji.

Memoji’s new options in Messages are even more inclusive and diverse, with additional hairstyles, headwear, face covers, and more.

Maps

Maps app makes it easy to navigate and explore with New Directions for Cyclists, Electric Vehicle Routes and Recommendation Guides. The indications for cyclists take into account elevation, street traffic, and whether there are stairs along the route. And for those who ride an electric bike or scooter, electric vehicle routes add loading stops along a planned route based on current vehicle loading and charger types.

The Guides provide a revised and official list of “interesting places to visit in a city, created by a selection of trusted sources.” The guides are a great way to discover new trendy restaurants, find popular attractions, and explore new recommendations from well-known brands.

Picture in Picture mode

One of the functions that has brought more efficiency to operating systems is the way Picture in Picture. Some apps like YouTube have this function, but this is democratized with iOS 14. At the moment it seems that it will only be present in multimedia apps and that is that on your iPhone you will be able to watch a series of AppleTV at the same time that you write a note. The window that appears can be expanded and reduced as appropriate to the user.

What’s new in apps with iOS14

Apple has its own applications built into its devices. On this occasion, those from Cupertino have brought more improvements to Siri that will be part of the keyboard to listen and transcribe in text what you say to reply a message, something similar to what the Android GBoard does.

The AppStore also brings news in iOS 14: the ClipCodes calls. It is a small light extension of the apps that are in the store and that offer services. For example, if you want to get around on an electric scooter, you just have to scan its Clipcode to make the payment even if you don’t have the app installed in the terminal. These do not take up space (just 10 MB as they have commented) so it is a direct access to pay or reserve something quickly.

Your iPhone is the key to your car

Tim Cook said at the beginning of the conference that Apple is committed to innovation and we are facing a revolution. Thanks to CarPlay you can connect your mobile to your car, but now your mobile will be the key. The Californian firm is testing its new wireless identification system with the BMW 5 series. Just by bringing your mobile to the door, the car opens and serves as an electronic key to start it.

But the thing does not stop there, and that is that Other users with iOS 14 installed can receive the CarKey of the car for those people to drive for you according to the type of permission you grant.

Find not just the iPhone

The Find My function will add Support for finding third-party products and accessories with the new Find My network accessories program. This will allow customers to use the Find My app to locate other things besides their Apple devices. User privacy remains critical to the Find My network with built-in end-to-end encryption. A draft specification is available to accessory manufacturers and product manufacturers starting today.

New Privacy report

Safari offers a Privacy Report so users can easily see which cross-site trackers have been blocked, secure password monitoring to help users detect saved passwords that may have been involved in a data breach, and built-in translation for entire web pages.

Hearing Health with Health

The must-have Health app has been revamped with new features in its tools to manage sleep, better understand the audio levels that can affect hearing health, and a new Health Check List – a centralized place to manage health characteristics and security – includes Emergency SOS, Medical ID, ECG, Fall Detection, and more. Health also adds support for new types of mobility data, Health, symptoms and ECG records.

The Weather Widget

The “Weather” app and widget keep users up-to-date on severe weather events and a new rainfall graph at 1 hour intervals shows minute by minute rainfall when rain is forecast.

Improved accessibility

Accessibility features include headphone fitting functions, which amplify soft sounds and tune audio to make music, movies, phone calls and podcasts sound clearer and clearer, and sign language detection in the FaceTime group, which makes the person signing the most prominent in a video call.

VoiceOver, the screen reader for the blind community, totime automatically recognizes what is displayed visually on the screen so that more applications and web experiences are accessible to more people.

Instant switch between devices with AirPods

Undoubtedly one of the functions that you liked the most about iOS 14, finally AirPods get the ability to seamlessly switch between Apple devices with automatic device switching. We also have Spatial Audio with Dynamic Motion Detection, bringing a theater-like experience to AirPods Pro: By applying directional audio filters and subtly adjusting the frequencies each ear receives, sounds can be placed virtually anywhere in space to provide an immersive listening experience.

When does iOS 14 arrive?

Apple has introduced iOS 14 and many already wonder when it arrives. The company has made this clear on its calendar: A closed Beta will arrive first, but in July there is already a public Beta for everyone who signs up. His official departure will be in the fall of this year.