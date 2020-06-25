Just over 24 hours have passed since the introduction of iOS 14, the next operating system for Apple smartphones. Those from Cupertino have made the cut at an event in which the public was totally on the other side of the screen and now it is the developers’ turn to test the entire system to get used to it and start to develop and polish all the functions of the system . But there are things that we did not know about the operating system such as a function that recognize the gestures you make while your iPhone is face down.

Controls on the iPhone’s back with iOS 14

There is no doubt that Apple wants its users to have an efficient and effective operating system in equal parts. The functions of the new application library or widgets to provide information about what happens in your apps without having to open them. But this is only the tip of the iceberg as it is now in the developer beta when the other features we haven’t seen are polished.

Yes, there is that, and one of them is gesture control on the iPhone’s back. Has Apple been hiding from us a piece of hardware that has this feature, or is it a feature of the iPhone 12? neither one nor the other. It turns out that those from Cupertino have added a function for users to have gestures that enable or disable features.

iOS 14 has a new Back Tap feature in Accessibility and it’s wild. You can perform quick actions by double- or triple-tapping the * back of your iPhone *. Literally quick taps on the back; works with a case on. These include system actions as well as custom shortcuts. pic.twitter.com/87uJU9qAtu – Federico Viticci (@viticci) June 23, 2020

At the moment, the function is activated from the Settings> Tap> Back Tap or back touch. It is intended as an accessibility function that activates an assigned function depending on the touches, which can be two or three. The action is determined by the user himself and it will be a matter of time to see how this capacity evolves.

Works even with housing

This iOS 14 feature that lets you control your iPhone with taps on the back It is a novelty that did not appear in the presentation, but it is very promising. But now that you are reading this article you will have fallen into one thing and that is that users put a case on their phones regardless of the terminal.

Nothing happens, or at least that’s what developer Federico Viticcini says on his Twitter. He has already been testing the feature and added some screenshots, but in the message he makes it clear that it works even with a built-in mobile phone case.