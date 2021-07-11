iOS 14.7 will fix the strange and annoying error of disabling Wi-Fi | Technology

Apple has given top priority to solving the iPhone error with certain bugs related to Wi-Fi, and we will have a solution in the imminent iOS 14.7.
A Wi-Fi related bug was recently reported on iPhones where if you connected to networks with specific strange names, Wi-Fi connectivity was completely disabled, even forcing the user to have to factory reset their device.
This error basically occurred when connecting to a Wi-Fi network named “% p% s% s% s% s% n” and where it is thought that the failure is caused by an included syntax that is commonly used in programming languages to format variables in an output string.
There is also another subsequent bug related to a hotspot under a particular name, which also disables the Wi-Fi functions and made it almost impossible to reset them.
After joining my personal WiFi with the SSID “% p% s% s% s% s% n”, my iPhone permanently disabled it’s WiFi functionality. Neither rebooting nor changing SSID fixes it: ~) pic.twitter.com/2eue90JFu3
– Carl Schou (@vm_call) June 18, 2021
Apple knows that these types of errors related to Wi-Fi on the iPhone are from high priority, and it seems that the iOS 14.7 developer beta 5 already includes the long-awaited solution for the Wi-Fi error as standard, something that will avoid that, in some mistake, we can run out of such important functionality on a day-to-day basis.
This is reported by Apple Insider, and where they state that among the new changes described in the beta 5 of iOS 14.7, the solution for the Wi-Fi error is described, although it is unknown when it will be available to users.
It is likely that once the update is available, a pop-up window will appear on your iPhone to accept it, and although it is a mistake that is difficult to fall into, it is better not to risk it.