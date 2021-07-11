iOS 14.7 will fix the strange and annoying error of disabling Wi-Fi | Technology

Apple has given top priority to solving the iPhone error with certain bugs related to Wi-Fi, and we will have a solution in the imminent iOS 14.7.

A Wi-Fi related bug was recently reported on iPhones where if you connected to networks with specific strange names, Wi-Fi connectivity was completely disabled, even forcing the user to have to factory reset their device.

This error basically occurred when connecting to a Wi-Fi network named “% p% s% s% s% s% n” and where it is thought that the failure is caused by an included syntax that is commonly used in programming languages ​​to format variables in an output string.

There is also another subsequent bug related to a hotspot under a particular name, which also disables the Wi-Fi functions and made it almost impossible to reset them.

After joining my personal WiFi with the SSID “% p% s% s% s% s% n”, my iPhone permanently disabled it’s WiFi functionality. Neither rebooting nor changing SSID fixes it: ~) pic.twitter.com/2eue90JFu3 – Carl Schou (@vm_call) June 18, 2021

Apple knows that these types of errors related to Wi-Fi on the iPhone are from high priority, and it seems that the iOS 14.7 developer beta 5 already includes the long-awaited solution for the Wi-Fi error as standard, something that will avoid that, in some mistake, we can run out of such important functionality on a day-to-day basis.

This is reported by Apple Insider, and where they state that among the new changes described in the beta 5 of iOS 14.7, the solution for the Wi-Fi error is described, although it is unknown when it will be available to users.

It is likely that once the update is available, a pop-up window will appear on your iPhone to accept it, and although it is a mistake that is difficult to fall into, it is better not to risk it.