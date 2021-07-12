iOS 14.7 will fix the fatal Wi-Fi bug

One of the strangest and most dangerous bugs in iOS is now a thing of the past. Or it will be very soon. The fatal iOS Wi-Fi bug, which permanently disabled the connection if only the iPhone was close to a specific Wi-Fi network, has been fixed in the iOS 14.7 beta

It was a somewhat strange situation that affected the Wi-Fi of the iPhone and iPad in all its versions and models. A series of characters in the name of a network jeopardized the connection of the iPhone. This forced to restore factory settings or directly restore the terminal.

Although it is not very clear what caused this problem, the researcher who discovered the bug in the iPhone pointed out that the terminal interpreted the character string as a variable that made the connection unusable.

The complete list of network names affecting the terminal has also not been determined. We know that both % p% s% s% s% s% n What “% secretclub% they disable Wi-Fi in current versions of iOS, and there may be more strings with those characters that “break Wi-Fi”.

iOS 14.7 fixes the Wi-Fi bug on the iPhone and iPad

Be that as it may, Apple is aware of the problem, especially considering the stir caused. Keep in mind that in the case of “% secretclub% it was not necessary to connect to the network to stay offline. It was enough to be close to a Wi-Fi network with that name to remain without network until the terminal was formatted.

With the arrival of iOS 14.7, which is expected in the next few weeks, Apple seems to have fixed this problem. Aaron Zollo, a well-known YouTuber, famous for his videos about iOS and Mac betas, among other related matters, has been able to confirm that the bug is fixed:

So… iOS 14.7 Beta 5 seems to have fixed the WiFi issue… I’m connected to it and it works. I can switch back to other networks as expected. Yes, it also works with the other SSiD that would disable phones and be harder to restore as well. pic.twitter.com/E0yf3C1exh – Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) July 8, 2021

However, keep in mind that we are talking about the beta of iOS 14.7, which is only available to developers. This means that until Apple releases the update for all users, anyone is susceptible to being affected by this Wi-Fi bug.

While Apple releases the update, we recommend that you do not connect to any network that you do not know. And less to those with strange characters or names in their SSIDs.

