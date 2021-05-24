iOS 14.6: lossless podcasts and music

With iOS 14.6 comes possibly the last major update to iOS 14, one of the most interesting versions of Apple’s operating system for the iPhone. And I say that it has been interesting because not only was it a leap from its predecessor, iOS 13, but it has also provided many new features in many of its updates. The most talked about were, without a doubt, iOS 14.2 and 14.5, with their news related to privacy, which have generated so much debate, and which have left Facebook in a rather complicated position.

With iOS 14.6, however, Apple shifts the focus from privacy to sound, since it is the iOS 14 revision with which the more than expected support for two recently announced new features is enabled: the podcast subscription service and lossless music, and we also found another interesting novelty related to the search function and the Airtags, Apple’s smart tags. We review all these developments.

A month ago Apple held its first major event of the year, Spring Reloaded, and two of its major announcements are directly related to iOS 14.6. Then we will talk about the second, now I mean the new paid subscription service to podcasts from the platform enabled by Apple for this purpose. One of the two big blows recently dealt by Apple to Spotify. Although the subscriptions have not yet arrived, with iOS 14.6 we already have the redesign of the app and podcasts, with everything necessary for when they begin to arrive.

Another of the Spring Reloaded ads was Apple AirTag, the long-awaited geolocation tags that, physically associated with objects, help us find them either in our immediate environment (via Bluetooth) or globally thanks to Apple Find My. Until now, it was only possible to configure a phone number so that we can be reached if someone finds an AirTag of ours, but with iOS 14.6 we can change this means of contact to an email address, either the default of our Apple account or the one that we configure manually.

Earlier I mentioned two hits by Apple to Spotify. The first is podcasts, and the second is the recent announcement by Apple that its service Apple Music will soon begin to offer its music in HiFi format (lossless) without this resulting in a price increase. This got an immediate response from Amazon Music, and it has surely derailed the plans of Spotify, which probably intended to make its HiFi subscription service more expensive than the standard. With iOS 14.6, support for this new level of quality in Apple Music comes to the iPhone.

More information: Apple