iOS 14.5 is coming to iPhones next week

iOS 14.5 is on the way. This is not a surprise, it is actually part of the life cycle of the Apple operating system for the iPhone, and a few weeks ago developers began receiving previous versions of it, which indicated that there was not too much left for this. change. And with the announcements that we saw yesterday in Spring Reloaded, it was clear that it could not be delayed any longer, as it is a key element for some of the announcements of yesterday.

And what can we expect from iOS 14.5? Well, the truth is that it is probably the most important revision of the iPhone operating system, the one that brings the most news to iOS 14, and it will probably continue to be until the arrival of iOS 15 with the news that we still do not know, but that Apple will surely present to us at WWDC 2021 which, remember, this year will also be held exclusively online and will be totally free.

The most remarkable thing, for most users, is that with the arrival of iOS 14.5, a very feared function by Facebook will be activated: the obligation to apps ask users for permission to use information generated by the tracking functions of other apps, something that has put Mark Zuckerberg’s social network on the warpath for months. and that has further exacerbated the already stirred spirits of the founder of the social network.

With this new feature of iOS 14.5, except for surprises We can complete the changes announced last WWDC by Apple for iOS 14 in terms of privacy, which began by reporting on the use of the clipboard and continued, in iOS 14.3 with information in the App Store about the data used by the apps. Apple may have a few tricks up its sleeve for later revisions of iOS 14, but at this point it seems unlikely. And only this change, this improvement, already justifies the jump to iOS 14.5.

Another interesting novelty is that IOS 14.5 includes the option to unlock iPhone with Apple watch while wearing a mask. This improvement is in addition to the one already introduced previously, which when it detects that the user is wearing a mask, speeds up the change from unlocking by Face ID to unlocking by code.

Yes, I know, so far we haven’t talked about what’s new in iOS 14.5 in relation to yesterday’s presentation. The first has to do, of course, with himthe arrival of AirTag smart tags, their management and their integration into the Find My ecosystem. They can be reserved from Friday 23 and will be available from Friday April 30, so it is essential that the iPhone of users who plan to get them are already updated to iOS 14.5.

The other novelty, although in this case it is not so urgent, is related to the changes to the podcast app, which is going to undergo a major redesign, and on the arrival of Podcast +, the subscription service by which the creators of this type of content will be able to monetize it in a new market created by Apple, and that more than 24 hours after its announcement still has me somewhat surprised, because it is not even remotely the approach that I expected.

Further, iOS 14.5 will also bring improvements to Apple Maps, such as the possibility of reporting accidents and other traffic hazards. We have already seen this collaborative model in other collaborative services such as Waze (which, remember, is owned by Google), and a new battery status calibration system that will provide users with more accurate information about the status of their batteries and whether or not maintenance is required.

