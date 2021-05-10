iOS 14.5.1 reduces the performance of the iPhone 12 below iPhone models of two generations ago | Technology

The new version of iOS seems to be reducing the performance of the most modern iPhones like the 12 and 11, compared to the XR that was released three years ago.

The iPhone 12 and 11 should be considerably more powerful than the iPhone XR a more modest model introduced in 2018 to make Apple’s technology more affordable for consumers. However, recent benchmarks show otherwise.

Nick ackerman has published these tests on YouTube in which it analyzes the startup, application loading and speeds of each model when saving a video, among other tasks. The result shows how the XR managed to outrun the new iPhones.

Synthetic Benchmarcks, those in which real programs are simulated in workloads and the distribution of instructions, are where the XR stands out by far. The iPhone XR scored higher on the Geekbench test multicore than the iPhone 11 and 12. The same happens with 3DMark where the iPhone 11 lags behind the other two models and the XR stands out.

Obviously these results should not be the case, the iPhone 12 has a more modern and powerful processor and the software version should help you. From ZDNet they suggest that a software error could be the cause and affect the power of multiple applications. The bug would be in the iOS 14.5.1 version.

Another option, according to this medium, is the deliberate limitation of power consumption to protect the battery, but it would be a very drastic effect if it involves such a strong performance drop. In the comments of the video, some users claim not to have detected any problem with their iPhone 11 and 12.

If it turns out to be a bug in the new software version, chances are that Apple releases an update shortly, iOS 14.5.2 that reinforces the performance of both terminals to position them where they correspond in the performance ranking.