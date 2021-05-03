iOS 14.5.1 is out now and you should update right away

Apple has released iOS 14.5.1. This update comes just a week after the final version of iOS 14.5 was released. The reason that Apple has sent two updates so in a row is that this latest version fixes a very serious security bug. In addition, it provides improvements to the App Tracking Transparency system.

According to an Apple document, iOS 14.5.1 fixes a memory corruption problem that would allow “the processing of maliciously crafted web content.” The company indicates that it is aware that this problem “may have been actively exploited”. In other words, there is a possibility that some cybercriminals have taken advantage of it. Being a solution to a security vulnerability, we recommend you update your device as soon as possible.

Regarding App Tracking Transparency, the new privacy feature that disables the identifier for advertising (IDFA) and forces developers to consult users before tracking them, iOS 14.5.1 fixes an issue that caused some follow-up notifications to not display.

«This update fixes an issue with App Tracking Transparency. Some users who had previously turned off the option to allow apps to request tracking in the settings might not receive notifications from apps after turning it back on. Manzana

Apple also updates macOS and watchOS

It is not only about iOS 14.5, the Cupertino company has started the week with several updates on other devices. Big sur also receives yours. The desktop operating system can now be upgraded to version 11.3.1, which includes “important security updates.” This comes a week after version 11.3 which improved integration with the HomePod.

The Apple Watch is not left out of Apple’s update round. The smartwatch already has the watchOS version 7.4.1, which also incorporates security enhancements, although no further details are provided. Older Apple terminals are also receiving iOS 12.5.3.

How to update to iOS 14.5.1?

iOS 14.5.1 is available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation). You should receive a pop-up notification to update. However, you can try to do it manually as follows:

Tap Settings Select General Open Software Update.

How to update to macOS 11.3.1?

Select System Preferences from the Apple menu, click Software Update, then click the Update Now button to install them.

